The Powerball jackpot is approaching $2 billion.
According to Powerball.com it’s estimated at $1.9 billion as of Monday.
The Associated Press reports that the big number has led many who don’t normally buy lottery tickets to try their luck. There were no winners when the drawing for a $1.6 billion prize was held on Saturday night.
According to the AP, the odds of buying a winning ticket are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
According to the AP, the jackpot was only $20 million on Aug. 6. The current jackpot is $400,000 more than the previous record.
Powerball is a national game but not all states have it. Vermont is one that does. According to vtlottery.com, the Powerball jackpot must be claimed in Berlin at the Vermont Lottery Headquarters.
Winners will have to fill out a form before they can receive their money, either as one lump sum or paid out over 29 years. A winner can be an individual, a trust or an organization, according to the site. It also recommends winners contact a financial professional before making large decisions. It directs people to the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. at CFP.net.
According to the Vermont Lottery, winnings of more than $5,0000 are subject to federal income withholding tax of at least 25% and the state income withholding tax of at least 6%.
All lottery profits go to the Vermont Education Fund, stated Jacqueline Posley, communications and legislative liaison at the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery, on Monday.
“Powerball is a national game, so Vermont will only directly benefit from the Powerball jackpot through taxes if the winning ticket was sold in Vermont,” she stated.
Tourists and other visitors can buy a Powerball ticket in Vermont but if they win they still have to claim it in Berlin.
As of noon on Monday, $390,000 in Powerball tickets had been sold in Vermont for the Monday night drawing.
“Including Powerball, this is the largest lottery prize ever offered,” she stated. “Powerball sets its jackpot estimate based on projected sales and the most current interest rates. Saturday’s advertised jackpot, for if the jackpot rolled, was set Wednesday morning — before ticket sales for the Saturday drawing even started, excluding future plays. As we get closer to the scheduled drawing, game leaders will review the latest ticket sales and interest rates to determine whether an increase can be supported. This process will continue until a winner is chosen. At that time, the jackpot will go back down.”
