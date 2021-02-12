BURLINGTON — A Rutland County man, who authorities said was found with a gun and drugs in November, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District in Burlington to being a convicted felon in possession of a loaded 9-mm handgun.
Rutland City Police arrested Robert A. Callahan III, 36, of Proctor, initially on charges of possession of cocaine and regulated drugs on Nov. 13, officials said. They said he was carrying a loaded 9-mm handgun concealed in his waistband in the small of his back.
Callahan is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his criminal record, which includes a January 2005 conviction in federal court in Vermont for conspiracy to possess heroin with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute the drug, records show.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives adopted the case and Callahan was arrested on Thursday near Rutland. He was detained overnight and arraigned Friday afternoon on the one-count federal indictment, which had been sealed since a grand jury returned it Feb. 4 in Burlington.
U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy agreed with a government’s request that Callahan remain in custody pending trial. Callahan appeared by video from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson maintained Callahan was a danger to the community. After his earlier federal drug conviction, Callahan violated the terms of his supervised release twice – netting him additional 6 and 12 month sentences, Masterson noted.
“His inability to abide by the terms and conditions of his supervised release, possession of a loaded handgun, and lies to the investigating officers, reflects badly on whether he will be able to abide by any release order this court might issue,” she wrote in her detention motion. Callahan had denied multiple times that he had a gun, she said.
Conroy in his findings noted Callahan’s criminal record, the weight of the evidence, potential lengthy sentence, if convicted and a history of violence and use of firearms.
The defense asked for 90 days to investigate the case. Conroy set a May 13 deadline for any pre-trial motions.
Rutland Police said the initial arrest in November came as part of an unrelated investigation into a possible sex crime by an associate of Callahan. While Rutland Police arrested the associate in Castleton, city officers came across Callahan, Patrol Cpl. Elias Anderson reported.
Suspected cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and 5 tablets of Alprazolam, a depressant were found in Callahan’s possession, Anderson, part of the Rutland Street Crimes Unit, said in a court affidavit.
A further search of Callahan located a black Taurus 9-mm handgun on him, Anderson wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.