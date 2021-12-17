Editor’s note: Capitol Beat is an occasional column that collects tidbits of news from around the State House and state government. During the upcoming legislative session, it will appear weekly.
Good news as far as the state’s jobless rate is concerned.
On Friday, the state Department of Labor released data on the Vermont economy for November.
According to household data, the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for November was 2.6% – down two-tenths over the previous month.
According to the state’s news release, “November showed little change in our job market, according to data from Vermont businesses. The number of unemployed individuals continued to decline, falling by 548 in November.”
This brings the estimated unemployed population down to 8,213, which is in line with pre-pandemic numbers from 2019.
The most recent data shows that in September, Vermont had an estimated 25,000 job openings. The combination of high demand and low supply continues to result in tight labor market conditions — not just in Vermont, but across the country.
In Rutland, the unemployment rate for November was 2.3%, up two tenths from October. A year ago November, the rate was 3.8%.
In Barre-Montpelier, the unemployment rate for November was 1.6%, also up two tenths from October. A year ago November, the rate was 2.8%.
Race is onThe two candidates for Rep. Peter Welch’s seat both say they have raised more than $100,000 in the opening days of their respective campaigns.
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, a Democrat, announced this week her campaign had raised over $111,000 in donations in the first week of her campaign, with support from Vermonters across all 14 counties. Gray’s campaign said it had raised $50,000 in contributions within 24 hours of launching her campaign on Dec. 6.
On Tuesday, a day after announcing she was also seeking Welch’s seat in 2022, Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, also a Democrat, said she had raised $125,051.
Welch announced last month he is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Patrick Leahy, who has served Vermont for eight terms and is the dean of the chamber.
Endorsements
Gray announced the campaign’s first round of endorsements from community leaders from every corner of Vermont. Endorsers include advocates, business owners, and professionals working in social justice, climate action, workforce development, health care, agriculture, and emerging sectors. They include: Corinne Prevot, of Burlington; Amanda Ellis-Thurber and Ross Thurber, of Brattleboro; Dr. Sefakor G.M.A. Komabu-Pomeyie, of Colchester; Albert and Michael McCarver-Reyes, of Grand Isle; Bill Cavanaugh, of Granville; Joe Wiah, of Brattleboro; Andrew Savage, of Burlington; Shannon Barsotti, of Pownal; Matt Whitcomb, of Rutland; Melissa Battah, of Barre Town; and Olivia Peña, of South Burlington.
Gas prices
An early Christmas present arrived at gas pumps around Vermont this week. According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline is down 10 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving.
GasBuddy is the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas. The national average on Christmas gas costs is projected to decline from today’s $3.32 to $3.25 per gallon. Just a penny away from 2013’s Christmas tally of $3.26 per gallon, the priciest Christmas on record, there remains a chance prices in 2021 could still land just above the previous Christmas record.
While the drop in prices is good news, GasBuddy reports prices remain relatively high, increasing 45% from 2020’s $2.25 per gallon. Prices at the pump are expected to continue to fall into the New Year, providing some much needed relief to drivers in 2022.
House America
Gov. Phil Scott has joined the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development’s House America initiative.
According to a news release, through this national partnership, HUD and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness have encouraged state, county, municipal and tribal nation leaders to commit to using a portion of the historic investments provided through the American Rescue Plan Act to address the crisis of homelessness by rehousing and building additional housing for people experiencing homelessness.
According to the release, in joining the House America effort, the Scott administration is pledging to continue leveraging available resources to address homelessness. Specifically, Vermont is committing in the next year to the creation of 560 new units dedicated to rehousing people exiting homelessness and a goal of rehousing an additional 1,000 households, it states.
Emerge Vermont
Emerge Vermont announced this week it has selected its 2022 class.
Emerge Vermont’s training program offers Democratic women who want to run for public office a unique opportunity. Women who are accepted receive 70 hours of in-depth education over four months that inspires them to run for office.
Emerge Vermont’s Class of 2022: Julia Andrews, Westford; Tara Arneson, Richmond; Susan Barrett, Norwich; Ellie Beckett, Williston; Daisy Berbeco, Winooski; Charity Clark, Williston; Edee Edwards, Halifax; Mary Erdei, White River Junction; Rey Garofano, Essex; Sarah Hackett-Dalgliesh, Bennington; Iris Hsiang, Essex Junction; Amanda Janoo, Burlington; Emilie Krasnow, South Burlington; Saudia LaMont, Morrisville; Angela Lawrence, Dummerston; Christy Liddy, Jeffersonville; Erica Marthage, Manchester Center; Susan McClure, Hinesburg; Haley Pero, Burlington; Monique Priestley, Bradford; Julia Rogers, Stowe; Brenda Siegel, Newfane; Anna Tadio, Rutland; Esther Thomas, Middlebury; Olivia Toomey, Essex Junction; Drake Turner, Burlington.
Podcast
The Vermont Commission on Women this week released “Latina (Un)Equal Pay,” the fifth in a series of podcast conversations examining the ways sexism, racism, homophobia and ableism create larger wage gaps for women of color, women living with disabilities, and members of our LGBTQ+ community.
This conversation features Marita Canedo, the Milk with Dignity program coordinator at Migrant Justice; Amanda Garcés, director of policy, education and outreach at Vermont Human Rights Commission; and Drea Tremols, business owner of Soul Vibration Massage Therapy. The conversation is introduced by VCW Executive Director Cary Brown and moderated by VCW Co-chair Lisa Senecal.
You can watch the podcast at www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAgmwvmrpok or listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
Appointments
This week Gov. Phil Scott announced his appointment of Thom Walsh to the Green Mountain Care Board.
Walsh is a professor of health policy who holds academic appointments at the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice and Boise State University’s College of Health Science. He is also a physical therapist and orthopedic clinical specialist who has practiced across the country, including at Dartmouth Hitchcock in New Hampshire.
Walsh is an expert in health care systems, policy, and patient care. He is currently a senior expert on health system transformation at the Joint Commission — Center for Transforming Healthcare. In previous roles, he served as a high reliability organization expert for the Veterans Health Administration with Safe & Reliable Healthcare and as founder and Chief Strategy Officer for Cardinal Point Healthcare Solutions, whose clients included U.S. Navy Medicine, One Health Nebraska, the Connecticut Institute for Primary Care Innovation, and Maine Medical Center among others.
Walsh will serve a six-year term, replacing outgoing member Maureen Usifer.
In addition, Scott appointed Larry Labor, a Republican, to fill the Orleans-1 House District vacancy. Labor replaces former representative Lynn Batchelor, of Derby, who resigned in October.
Labor spent much of his career as the director of pharmacy and vice president of professional services at North Country Hospital in Newport. He has served on the Morgan Select Board since 2009 and previously served as chair of the State Board of Pharmacy. He was appointed to the NEK broadband initiative representing Morgan.
Scott made the appointment from a list of candidates submitted by the local Republican committee.
From the delegation
Rep. Peter Welch and a group of 19 House lawmakers sent a letter this week to leading automakers, urging them to develop and bring to market more affordable electric vehicles to increase EV accessibility and lower greenhouse gas emissions.
Welch is a longstanding champion for electrification, including expanding the accessibility and affordability of electric vehicles through critical point of sale tax credits. He is a member of the Safe Climate Caucus and a supporter of the Green New Deal.
“The future of transportation is electric. Investments made by new and established vehicle manufacturers, coupled with President Biden’s goal that by 2030 half of all vehicle sales will be electric, have provided the necessary boost to expand the domestic electric vehicle (EV) market and help us move to a greener and healthier planet. Consumers want them and our planet needs them,” the letter reads. “(But) we believe we cannot achieve a full and equitable transition to an electrified transportation sector without manufacturers simultaneously prioritizing the design and development of more affordable EV models.”
Sen. Patrick Leahy on the the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act: “We can all stand up here on the Senate floor and back at home, declaring our unwavering support for our troops and their families, and claiming to support a strong national defense, but until we put our money where our mouth is and provide the funding we say we support, those words ring hollow. The NDAA is an important piece of legislation. It sets overarching policy for the Department of Defense and guides our national security. But what it does not do is provide the funding to implement the policies it sets. That is the job of the Appropriations Committee. … The strength of our military and national security is built on the strength of our people. Without domestic investments in education, health care, research, economic development, and science we cannot maintain our military. Without combating the opioid, substance abuse, and mental health crisis facing our country today, we will no longer be able to recruit the best of the best. We need full-year appropriations bills to make these investments.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders’ opposition to Dr. Robert Califf’s nomination to run the U.S. Food and Drug Administration: “At a time when the American people pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs and as drug companies continue to be the most powerful special interest in Washington, we need leadership at the FDA that is finally willing to stand up to the greed and power of the pharmaceutical industry ... Shockingly, nine out of the last 10 FDA commissioners went on to work for the pharmaceutical industry or to serve on a prescription drug company’s board of directors. … Unfortunately, Dr. Califf is not the exception to that rule. After leaving the FDA in 2017, he received consulting fees from Merck, Biogen and Eli Lilly. According to his financial disclosure form, he owns up to $8 million in the stocks of major drug companies. That is exactly the close relationship Big Pharma has exploited to regulate the FDA, instead of the FDA regulating them.”
Welch on Danone’s offer to Northeast farms: “The good news is that our organic dairy farmers — who have done so much to bolster Danone and its reputation — will have their contracts extended for an additional six months and will receive a transition payment added onto the milk purchased. The bad news is that many of our farmers will still be left in the dark after the additional six months. Danone knows that leaving our farmers behind is wrong, and they have the capacity to provide real support for the folks that have done so much for them — it’s why they have adjusted their exit strategy in the face of public pressure. Danone should step up and do more — they should follow this offer with a more substantive and detailed effort to invest in family farms across the Northeast and give back to the communities that sustained their brand and profits for decades.”
