Vermont’s Original Pregnancy & Baby Expo is coming to the Rutland Elks Lodge this Saturday to celebrate babies, birthing and pregnancy for its 10th year.
This is also the event’s first year returning since prior to the pandemic in 2019.
The event, which will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will showcase a variety of local products, services and supports pertaining to all aspects of pregnancy, birth and postpartum care.
“(This event) is about coming out, seeing what services are available in the area and celebrating bodies, babies and families,” said Eron Young, expo creator, producer and organizer. “I run with the excitement of people wanting to gain knowledge.”
The expo is hosted by Young’s company, Naturally You Childbirth, in partnership with Southern Vermont Partners in Pregnancy, and will feature 24 vendors for attendees to explore.
“We have Vermont Department of Health for Be Seat Smart (sharing) child safety seat safety. We have Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, who will be providing a soft play space and climbing structure for the very littles. We have Sage Willow Midwifery and Wellness, which is a midwife group out of Manchester, Vermont,” Young said.
Lindsey Lachant, co-owner of Sage Willow Midwifery and Wellness, said Young reached out to her and her co-owner Michelle Santos-Hansen in September when their business was first beginning to advertise. Lachant added that she and Santos-Hansen jumped at the opportunity.
“We are looking forward (to) networking with all other people who provide services and care to families so we can really build a good referral network,” Lachant said. “The other thing we’re really looking forward to is meeting potential clients and sharing what midwifery is, its benefits and also how we can help take care and make the communities healthier.”
Another business slated to be at the event is Gentle Landing Birth Center based in Hanover, New Hampshire. Katherine Bramhall, a midwife at the facility, said she’s known Young for more than a decade and is excited to attend the event.
“(Eron) has an amazing reputation of this event. For a decade, she has put this together solely of her own force and volition to bring a lot of people who are interested in healthy, whole families, together,” Bramhall said.
Other featured activities and services will be live belly paintings, consultations with a lactation specialist, giveaways, vendor raffles and diaper-changing stations. Additionally, the first 100 adult attendees will receive swag-bags.
Admission for the event is $6 at the door for adults and is free for children. Breakfast, lunch and beverages will be available for purchase from Sustainable Eats Food Truck.
Young credits her late husband with the idea for starting the event, adding that the first time she hosted the convention was the fall after he passed in 2011.
Since then, she said that the event has grown, at one point even reaching roughly 50 vendors.
This year, she is most excited to meet all of the new faces she hopes to see at the event.
“Anybody who wants to come to the event, I’m just excited to see them. I’m excited to see people wanting to become educated and know the support and services that are in our area,” Young said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.