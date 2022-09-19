POULTNEY — The 32nd annual Chili Cook Off is coming to downtown Saturday.
According to the Poultney Rotary Club, the event is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
“We’re looking forward to this year’s popular, local favorite Poultney tradition in September and filling Main Street full of exciting festivities,” stated Ellen Sisco, president of the Poultney Rotary Club.
EnerJazz Big Band will provide live music; there will be a silent auction and basket raffle; Taps restaurant will be selling beer in Chili Cook Off glasses; and the Rolling Rooster food truck will be there, as well.
Those interested in cooking chili for the event should contact Carol Stierle at cstierle60@gmail.com or (203)-727-3951. Those interested in donating for the auction and raffle should contact Val Broughton at (802)-236-2790.
The event is being sponsored by Bhakta Spirits, Casella Realty, Casella Waste Management, and Casella Construction.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the Poultney Rotary Club, which contributes to summer recreation programs, back to school drives, scholarships and numerous other charitable events and causes.
Visit bit.ly/cookoff0920 for more details.
