PROCTOR — The select board has once again adopted new rules for keeping chickens in town and hopes this time citizens will allow them to take effect.

At the regular board meeting on Monday, the board voted unanimously to adopt amendments to the town’s public nuisance ordinance that, unless there’s a petition calling for a vote, will take effect in September.

