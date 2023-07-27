PROCTOR — The select board has once again adopted new rules for keeping chickens in town and hopes this time citizens will allow them to take effect.
At the regular board meeting on Monday, the board voted unanimously to adopt amendments to the town’s public nuisance ordinance that, unless there’s a petition calling for a vote, will take effect in September.
The amendments were drafted with the help of an ad hoc committee which was formed following the board’s previous amendments being voted down by citizens.
In Vermont, once an ordinance is adopted by a select board it doesn’t take effect for another 60 days during which time voters can circulate and sign a petition calling for a town-wide vote. Earlier this year the board voted to adopt amendments to its public nuisance ordinance that put several limits and requirements on the keeping of livestock. The board had been hearing complaints from people about others owning chickens and not keeping them on their own property.
Many chicken owners, and others, were upset by the new rules and a vote was held in the spring where the amendments were rejected.
The board then reworked the proposed rule changes. One of the first things done was to limit the area in which the ordinance would be in effect. Many were annoyed that the new rules would apply to the entire town, to areas where chickens going around isn’t a problem. The amendments passed on Monday only apply to the more residential areas of town.
Town Manager Michael Ramsey stated in an email Tuesday that he’ll have the amended ordinance posted to the town’s website by the end of the week.
The new rules define “Run(ning) at large” to mean “an animal that is off the premises of its owner’s and is not under their control.” They also prohibit any livestock from “running at large.”
Keeping livestock won’t be allowed without the written permission of adjoining property owners within 50 yards of the premises where the livestock is kept.
No more than two swine will be allowed to be kept on a property, and not within 100 feet of any kind of house or street, and any odors the swine cause must not be perceptible from the property line.
Though the ordinance discusses different kinds of animals, the cause of the debates has centered around chickens.
If allowed to take effect, the new rules on chickens will read, “No fowl or chickens shall be kept on property in such a manner as to cause a public nuisance. Odors from chickens, chicken manure, or other chicken-related substances shall not be perceptible at the property boundary. Harboring more than twelve (12) fowl and/or chickens is prohibited without the written approval of all owners owning property within fifty (50) yards of the premises on which the chickens and/or fowl are kept.”
Mature roosters won’t be allowed. The new language specifies “mature.”
“I applaud the efforts of everyone who was intimately involved in the negotiation and passage of this updated public nuisance ordinance,” Ramsey stated in an email.