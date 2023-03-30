PROCTOR — Proctor is abandoning the planned Beaver Pond trail and is looking at a tri-town bike loop with Pittsford and West Rutland, town officials said Thursday.
The town received a $620,000 state grant for the path, which would have run between the south end of the pond and a spot near Main Street and Electric Avenue.
"Technically, it's on hold," said Proctor Town Manager Michael Ramsey. "The town has taken kind of a formal approach to canceling the project with the state."
Ramsey said the effort lost momentum during the pandemic and ran into some issues with property owners.
"A project like this that goes through a lot of properties without existing easements takes a lot of communication," he said. "It ultimately did not appear to be a project that was possible. ... There were just too many obstacles to see it to the end."
Ramsey said he expects Proctor — though the select board has yet to act formally — to join Pittsford and West Rutland in applying for a state transportation alternatives grant for a scoping study on the bicycle loop.
"We tried this a few years ago," said West Rutland Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette. "We're trying to make connections with community recreation resources."
Goulette said the towns are applying for a $60,000 grant and splitting the $12,000 match three ways. Ramsey said location would be one of the factors determined by the scoping study.
"The idea, roughly, is it would connect the three village centers," he said. "There are abandoned railroad tracks that could connect the three, but there is work that would have to be done to figure that out."
Goulette also noted that Proctor would have the opportunity to connect the loop to Rutland via the Carriage Trail, which runs to Pine Hill Park, and the project could create a bicycle corridor parallel to Route 3.
A call to the Pittsford town office was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.