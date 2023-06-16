PROCTOR — After another debate over a proposed chicken ordinance, the select board has appointed a special committee to craft rules aimed at keeping chicken owners, and those who don’t own fowl, happy.
The committee is scheduled to meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the Evelyn Peterson Community Room of Proctor Free Library.
This was decided after Monday’s regular board meeting, where selectmen once again heard from people who think the proposed rules for keeping chickens are either too restrictive or ineffective.
The chicken debate began earlier this year when the board, responding to complaints about people’s chickens getting into other people’s yards, passed amendments to the public nuisance ordinance limiting the number of chickens one could have on their property, requiring fencing and material to keep odors down. It also prohibited owning a rooster, and had limits on the number of dogs and cats one could own, but these limitations had existed previously. The ordinance applied to the entire town.
In Vermont, select boards can pass ordinances on their own, though they don’t take effect for another 60 days, which allows citizens who have an issue with it to petition for a town-wide vote. That’s what happened here. In April, at a special meeting voters rejected the amendments.
Some of the problems people had with the ordinance were that it applies to the town’s more rural areas where these issues aren’t prevalent, that it was too restricted, and that chicken owners weren’t consulted beforehand.
Prior to the board meeting on Monday, Town Manager Michael Ramsey drafted a new version of the ordinance using feedback from the special meeting in April. The rules remained largely unchanged; however, they would only apply to the more developed areas of town. Ramsey used the town’s firearms ordinance map as a model for where the livestock rules would apply.
Monday’s discussion was similar to previous conversations about the chicken ordinance. People felt there’s no need for it, that people should just talk to their neighbors about issues, that the town has bigger problems with traffic and dogs, and that the ordinance as written is too specific and overly restrictive.
Selectman Tom Hogan said the town is getting complaints from people who say talking to their neighbors hasn’t worked. Selectman Ben Curtis stressed that the ordinance doesn’t prohibit anyone from owning chickens and isn’t intended to ban chicken ownership in town, but people who don’t own the birds have a right to have them kept off their property.
Several people who didn’t identify themselves for the meeting recording said they had no issue with the notion that chickens should be limited to where they’re welcome, but didn’t like how the ordinance was worded.
Select Board Chair Judy Frazier and Ramsey said the town can appoint a committee of people who know about chickens, and the like, to draft a better ordinance. It was agreed that the committee will draft something that holds chicken owners liable for any damage their birds cause, and that containment and odor control requirements will be less specific about how to address them.
The board will take what the committee drafts and have it reviewed by an attorney. The board still has to vote to pass the ordinance, and it would still be subject to the 60-day waiting period before it can take effect.