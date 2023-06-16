PROCTOR — After another debate over a proposed chicken ordinance, the select board has appointed a special committee to craft rules aimed at keeping chicken owners, and those who don’t own fowl, happy.

The committee is scheduled to meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the Evelyn Peterson Community Room of Proctor Free Library.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

