PROCTOR — Educators will do whatever it takes to get kids to read — even if it means kissing a pig.
That’s the promise Principal Christy Coloutti and fifth-grade teacher Danielle Fagan made good on Monday when they planted a pair of smooches on Jameson, an American miniature pot-bellied pig, all in the name of literacy.
The kiss was the culmination of the school’s Book Wars program, which incentivizes reading for fifth- and sixth-graders by awarding points and prizes.
School librarian Lisa Cotrupi said fifth and sixth grade is when students begin to lose interest in reading, so initiatives like this help to keep them engaged.
She said she got the idea for the kiss from the appropriately titled book, “Our Principal Promised to Kiss a Pig,” written by Kalli Dakos and Alicia DesMarteau, and illustrated by Carl DiRocco.
In the book, a girl volunteers her unwilling Shakespeare-quoting pet pig named Hamlet to kiss her school principal if students read 10,000 books by the end of the school year.
“I decided we needed that kind of motivation here. We have such an awesome principal who loves this kind of challenge, and she was very excited about it, too,” she said.
Coloutti and Fagan agreed to kiss a pig if students earned 10,000 points through Book Wars — a goal students “far exceeded,” according to Cotrupi.
Cotrupi said it was also a memorable way to bid farewell to Coloutti, who is leaving the school at the end of the month to become principal at Northwest Primary School in Rutland City.
Coloutti is no stranger to kissing animals for a cause.
“Anything for the kids. I’ve kissed llamas before here, chickens,” she said. “And now I have the opportunity to kiss Jameson.”
Jameson, who belongs to Cotrupi’s niece, was the center of attention Monday when he arrived for his big moment, which coincided with the school’s annual field day at the town athletic fields.
Proctor athletic director Jake Eaton took the microphone to announce the forthcoming kiss.
“Mrs. Coloutti made a promise — and Mrs. Fagan — if the kids read 10,000 points in the Book Wars that they would kiss a pig. So here we go,” he said.
Eaton’s announcement elicited squeals of “eew” from students.
But while Jameson wasn’t quoting any Shakespeare on Monday, he was initially just as reluctant as his fictional counterpart.
“If it doesn’t work out, it’s OK,” Fagan said with a laugh.
After some cajoling, Jameson finally made his way over to Coloutti and Fagan, who eagerly awaited the arrival of the humble hog.
A handful of grapes was ultimately all that was needed to win Jameson’s affections —Coloutti and Fagan were able to plant one on the shy swine while students cheered them on, shouting “kiss the pig!”
“He’s actually really cute,” said Coloutti.
