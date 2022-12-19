PROCTOR — A family lost their home to a fire on Monday.
Proctor Fire Chief Josh Webb was at the scene when he spoke to the Herald by telephone. His department was called to a home on West Proctor Road, about an eighth of a mile from the Castleton town line, at around 11 a.m. for a reported structure fire.
Ultimately, fire departments from Proctor, Pittsford, Rutland Town, Brandon, Rutland City, Chittenden, Clarendon, West Rutland and Killington were summoned to help. Regional Ambulance also was there, while Green Mountain Power cut the electricity.
Two dogs and one cat survived, though another cat is missing, said Webb.
Webb said the fire displaced at least six people, two of them adults and four children, though an online posting made on behalf of the family indicates there might have been a seventh person living there, as well.
The cause of the fire is believed to have been electrical in nature, said Webb. It completely destroyed the structure.
“We had to use an excavator to rip the roof off of it,” said Webb.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help the family, he said, but the town also is working on getting them some aid.
According to a post on the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, donations for the family are being accepted at the Proctor Free Library.
They need clothing in the following sizes:
— Four boys need sizes 3T, 8, 12 and 16.
— An adult woman needs 3X leggings and shirts.
— An adult man needs 34/32 pants and XL shirts.
— An adult woman needs size 11 pants and large shirts.
Webb said he hadn’t heard of anyone being injured, however a GoFundMe page — bit.ly/Proctorfire1219 — set up for the family indicates one person was burned and hurt their back while another was treated for smoke inhalation at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
(1) comment
Terrible event ….even worst at the holiday season …very sad .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.