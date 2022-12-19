PROCTOR — A family lost their home to a fire on Monday.

Proctor Fire Chief Josh Webb was at the scene when he spoke to the Herald by telephone. His department was called to a home on West Proctor Road, about an eighth of a mile from the Castleton town line, at around 11 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

Irishhobo
Irishhobo

Terrible event ….even worst at the holiday season …very sad .

