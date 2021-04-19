PROCTOR — Proctor Junior/Senior High School has a new principal.
Earlier this month, the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union announced Jenn McLemore would be replacing interim Principal JoAn Canning this fall. McLemore has more than a decade of experience as teacher and administrator. Currently, she serves as assistant principal at Mill River Union Middle and High School.
A Rutland High School graduate, who lives in Rutland Town with her husband and two young children, she holds a master’s degree in education from the College of St. Joseph and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Vermont.
Prior to working at MRU, she taught for 10 years at RHS’ Howe Center campus (now Grove Street Campus), where she eventually became team leader.
McLemore said the move to Proctor feels like a natural progression for her.
“It’s a really tight-knit community. They have a strong sense of who they are and I’ve heard wonderful things about their student population and their teachers there,” she said.
McLemore said her philosophy as an educator is “students first, all the time” — a lesson she attributes to her time spent teaching at RHS.
“Any decision you make, you have to be making it with the interests of the students in mind,” she said. “So if you really set all of your beliefs in, ‘Will this help and improve the quality of education for students? Will this help improve the mental abilities, emotional abilities, social abilities for our students to become the best graduates out there?’ — if you center all your decisions around that, then I think you’ll be OK.”
Though she arrives with administrative experience, McLemore said she is not bringing any agenda to her new position. She stressed the importance of taking time to “sit and watch” so she can learn more about the community.
“I think it would be kind of foolish of me to walk in there thinking I know more than the people that have been there,” she said. “I just want to take my time and get to know the students, the community and the teachers before I have any ideas on where to move.”
One priority for the next school year however, will be recovering from the pandemic.
“I strongly think that getting our students back in school on a more regular basis is really important for not only their academics, but their mental health,” she said, explaining that much of that work needs to be done on an individualized basis to see where students are at socially, emotionally and academically.
“You don’t really want to move forward with any large initiatives unless we know that that’s gonna affect the majority of the population,” she said.
McLemore’s reflective approach is familiar to Jodie Stewart-Ruck, principal of Shrewsbury Mountain School, who has known McLemore for three years.
Over that time, the two have collaborated on a number of initiatives, including the district equity committee, which Stewart-Ruck chairs and McLemore serves on.
“She brings a strong voice of advocacy to any process that I’ve ever worked on with her,” Stewart-Ruck said, noting that McLemore is an “excellent listener” who can take on multiple opinions and integrate them into a “thoughtful plan.”
She added that McLemore has a “great mind for systems and organizational structures” and knows how to create positive change within them.
“I think she deeply cares about students and is really committed to forming strong bonds with families and caregivers,” she said.
GRCSU Superintendent Chris Sell, said McLemore stood out from a strong pool of candidates.
He cited McLemore’s experience as an assistant principal, as well as her time in the classroom and understanding of instruction and proficiency-based learning as key qualities.
“And just her overall attitude,” he said. “She’s got a very positive attitude. She’s got a great work ethic.”
With only around 130 students, Proctor is one of the smaller 7-12 schools in the state. But despite its size, Sell — who served as principal there prior to becoming superintendent — noted that it faces just as many issues and concerns as any other school. That includes fostering student growth and continuing to improve the quality of instruction and programming.
It’s a challenge he thinks McLemore is up for.
“Jenn is, we believe, a perfect fit for the students and the community where they’re at and where they need to go,” said Sell.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.