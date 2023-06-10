Proctor class of 2023
Proctor High School seniors celebrate their graduation with a cap toss on Saturday.

 Photo by BRENNA JEPSON

PROCTOR — In between spots of rain, Proctor High School community members gathered for an outdoor ceremony Saturday morning to celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2023.

First to speak was graduate Jenna Davine, who welcomed her 17 fellow graduates and their friends and family who joined to share the milestone. She also thanked the many coaches, teachers and supporters that helped shape the graduates that stood before them.

