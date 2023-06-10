PROCTOR — In between spots of rain, Proctor High School community members gathered for an outdoor ceremony Saturday morning to celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2023.
First to speak was graduate Jenna Davine, who welcomed her 17 fellow graduates and their friends and family who joined to share the milestone. She also thanked the many coaches, teachers and supporters that helped shape the graduates that stood before them.
“The last thank-you I'd like to give is to this class for all the endless memories I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life. Even though we have disagreed at times and had our ups and downs, I wouldn't have wanted to spend my time in Proctor with anyone else,” Davine said.
Principal Jennifer McLemore told the audience that the Class of 2023 was a “horribly hard one to describe,” adding that in a class of athletes, activists, thinkers, musicians and artists, it is difficult to pin down just a few words to sum them up.
“You are each unique individuals. But together you can be as strong as an army. This class learned many years ago that control and compliance are an illusion that is best tackled head on,” McLemore said with a laugh.
She added that much of what makes these graduates the individuals they are is how they were raised.
“Graduation is an occasion when every effort of parenting can be seen and celebrated. Every diaper they changed. Every moment they cheered from the sideline. Every minute they felt like their heart was walking around outside of their body,” McLemore said.
This year’s commencement address was given by 2020 graduate, Joe Valerio, who is currently a student at the University of Connecticut.
He told the audience that when he was first asked to speak, he was unsure of what to say. As a result, he visited the high school to speak with seniors about what they might like to hear.
Out of that visit, he said, came three pieces of advice for graduates — be proud of their hometown, see the world and be sure to ignore those who say they do not belong.
“I want to stress to you all. There's a lot of world out there. Much more than what's here. And you should go experience it. I love Proctor. And I love this school (and) this community. I am eternally grateful for everything that you've given me,” Valerio said. “These people aren't going anywhere. Everyone in this room loves you and they're not going to leave you. They're here for you.”
Valedictorian Alexandra Ward began her speech with an icebreaker that she’s heard a lot in her life: "Where are you from?"
Having moved to six different areas throughout her middle school career, she told the audience that it was a question she always struggled with until she started at Proctor High School.
“Home was never a place to me,” Ward said. “Home was my family. It still is, but now that family is attached to a place — some place I can return to when I leave. A town, a street address, memories that I don't have to leave behind completely just because I'm moving away.”
Other speakers at Saturday’s ceremony included salutatorian Valerie Johnson, graduate Haili Sloan, graduate Bode Richardson and graduate Cole Nace.
In addition to honoring graduates, Proctor also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Class of 1973 and featured the presentation of the Book of Archives to Class of 2024 President Cadence Goodwin.
Class gifts were also presented, including a new set of rims and nets for the high school basketball court, courtesy of the Class of 2023.
“You have many gifts and talents, and when those are applied for the greater good, this class can move mountains,” McLemore said to graduates. “Use those talents and gifts for the greater good. Give back. Look around and realize that many people worked hard to get you where you are in life. And now it is your turn to repay others in kindness.”