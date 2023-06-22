A Proctor man was charged Thursday with several counts of possession of child pornography.
Michael Dubois, 35, pleaded not guilty in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division to seven counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and was released under conditions that he keep in contact with the court, notify it of any changes to his address, not access the internet outside of work purposes, and not have contact with minors except his own — and then only under the supervision of a certain adult.
According to an affidavit by Detective Sarah Superneau, of the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the task force received information reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by Google LLC which indicated that child sex abuse materials had been stored on a Google account associated with Dubois.
On Monday, police were granted a search warrant for Dubois, his vehicle and his residence in Proctor. Police went to his home on Wednesday and found him there. He was shown three of the image files police suspected him of having downloaded. Dubois said he’d never seen them before, but agreed the child in them appeared to be a minor. He claimed to have seen inappropriate files before while looking for legal pornography on Tumblr, but said he’d never downloaded them.
Police searched several electronic devices they say belong to Dubois. Superneau wrote that Dubois was arrested following the search and cited to appear in court, while the investigation continues.
The Vermont Attorney General’s Office, Manchester Police Department, Vermont State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the investigation and worked together on the case, according to a statement from the attorney general.