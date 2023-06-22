A Proctor man was charged Thursday with several counts of possession of child pornography.

Michael Dubois, 35, pleaded not guilty in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division to seven counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and was released under conditions that he keep in contact with the court, notify it of any changes to his address, not access the internet outside of work purposes, and not have contact with minors except his own — and then only under the supervision of a certain adult.

