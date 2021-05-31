PROCTOR — Roughly a hundred people gathered in the town park for the annual Memorial Day service Monday morning following what several people remarked was the shortest parade they had ever seen. It wasn’t a complaint so much as an observation, though — spectators said they were happy to be there amid the rain.
“It was really nice to see familiar faces after a year of not,” said Alyssa Valerio, who sang the National Anthem from the gazebo.
Several area towns were not ready to conduct their usual Memorial Day services yet, going two years in a row with pandemic-induced cancelations. Jeffrey Bugay, whose daughter, Sage Cole-Bugay, delivered the annual reading of the Gettysburg Address, said he had fully expected Proctor’s plans to go ahead.
“I’m not surprised,” he said. “With the onset of the vaccine, things are opening up.”
Not everything Proctor had lined up for the holiday weekend actually happened, though. While COVID didn’t dull the town’s planning, the weather threw a monkeywrench in implementation. Organizer Lisa Miser said live music in the park for Saturday was rescheduled for Tuesday and a movie night at the ice skating rink was similarly rained out.
It did not, however, rain on the parade, which included trucks from a handful of local fire departments, marchers and bicyclists from the Proctor Youth League, a cadre of black pickup trucks adorned with flags and a two people mounted on horseback.
In addition to Valerio singing and Cole-Bugay’s recitation, students read essays about what Memorial Day meant to them.
“Wars are something that people don’t want to talk about,” Ashley Cole read. “Whether is be for economic gain or freedom, all wars seem to end the same.”
As per town tradition, one wreath was thrown off the Marble Bridge as the parade paused and another lain at the war memorial.
“I thought it came out well,” Miser said. “It was a little iffy yesterday if we were even going to do it. It was a little sparse along the parade route, but in a town this size you’re either in the parade or watching it.”
Damp grass and park benches did not appear to dampen spirits.
“I feel like the weather had been worse for things in the past,” Valerio said. “Our town has always been really good about pulling together and having these events.”
