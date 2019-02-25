PROCTOR — Voters will gather on March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Proctor Junior-Senior High School Gymnasium to decide upon a number of spending measures. Among them, shall the town put $67,000 toward the Proctor Free Library? Shall $499,533 be spent on highways? And shall $848,583 be spent for town operations?
Article 7 asks if voters will allow $161,660 to be transferred from the General Fund Cumulative Surplus to the Town Hall Building Fund to pay for work on the wall in front of the Town Hall, and renovations to the Town Clerk’s Office.
Article 8 asks if voters will establish a Main Street Streetlight Reserve fund and put $20,000 into it from the General Fund Cumulative Surplus.
The meeting will recess until 10 a.m. March 5, where polls will be open until 7 p.m. Voters will elect by Australian ballot a moderator for a one-year term, a select board member for a two-year term, a select board member for a three-year term and a school board member for a three-year term.
The town report is dedicated to Ray Beyette, who moved to Proctor in 1950 to work for the Vermont Marble Company. Over the years he’s been heavily involved in town government and community volunteering.
— Keith Whitcomb Jr.
(0) comments
