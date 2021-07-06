PROCTOR — The Proctor Skate Rink is ready to roll this summer.
Beginning this week, the rink — which is a popular area ice skating destination during winter months — has made its debut as a roller rink.
Megan Cannucci, who manages the rink with her husband, Brian Cannucci, said their goal is to make the facility a year-round attraction for the community.
This spring, the Proctor Select Board gave the couple the go-ahead to raise money to make their vision a reality.
They ended up raising $6,500 through bottle drives and private donations, allowing them to purchase 110 pairs of roller skates.
“It was actually amazing how quickly we did it — within five weeks of putting it out there,” said Megan Cannucci.
Contrary to popular belief, Cannucci pointed out that the rink is not a pond. Rather, it’s an asphalt slab the town floods and allows to freeze over each winter. That fact made its conversion to a roller rink a simple one.
She described plans to paint and resurface the rink next summer, which she said will give it a texture similar to that of a tennis court.
While plans for this summer are still coming together, Cannucci said there would be some special events, including nighttime skate parties.
“We have a special light that’s coming so that when it’s dark, the lights move with the music,” she said.
She added that local summer youth enrichment programs, like Tapestry, will also visit on certain days.
Similar to the ice rink, the roller rink is open to everyone — not just Proctor residents — and there is no charge to use it or rent skates, which range in size from children’s size 10 to adult size 13.
“It’s something for the kids to do. It’s free. There’s absolutely no cost. If you’d like to donate, make a donation and it all goes back to the rink,” said Cannucci.
All visitors must sign a waiver before skating. Helmets and pads are not required, but people can bring their own if they wish.
Cannucci, who, along with her husband, is a member of the town recreation board, added that Proctor Pool is also free and open to all this summer. She noted the ice rink and pool were only open to town residents last year due to the pandemic, but are once again available for everyone to enjoy.
Being an all-volunteer operation, Cannucci said the hours will vary based on her family’s schedule. Weather is also a factor; she explained that the rink cannot be used when it’s wet.
She recommended people visit the Proctor Skate Rink Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PSR2018 for updates. According to a recent post, the rink will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
The Cannucci’s credited town public works foreman John Corliss with being instrumental with helping them maintain the rink in all seasons. They said he’s been especially helpful in getting it ready for the summer.
“He’s my behind-the-scenes guy,” said Brian Cannucci, explaining that Corliss provides any equipment they might need to maintain the rink and the adjacent hut.
While the rink doesn’t require too much of his department’s attention, Corliss said his crew will repair several holes made by a tree that fell on it last year.
On Monday, the roller rink’s opening day, a handful of kids and adults skated in the noonday sun as Def Leppard’s “Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad” rang out from speakers.
Inside the hut, more people laced up while the Cannuccis stood behind the counter handing out skates and selling snacks.
“Nothing’s more than $2,” said Megan Cannucci.
Nearby, Cannucci’s four children camped out at a table — the younger ones observing the activity while the older ones sprang into action to lend a hand as their parents needed them.
Proctor resident Tamara Van Guilder said she stopped by with her 3-year-old son Sebastian Corbett to check things out.
“We just moved into Proctor, and we like that they have a lot of community events,” she said.
Corbett had little to say, but indicated that he enjoyed his visit.
“Hopefully, we can stay on our feet next time,” Van Guilder joked.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.