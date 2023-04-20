PROCTOR — Voters rejected amendments to the town’s public nuisance ordinance that would have put limits on keeping chickens and other animals in town, at a special meeting on Wednesday.
The article read, “Shall the voters disapprove amendments to Proctor’s Public Nuisance Ordinance as adopted by the Selectboard on Jan 23, 2023, which provides as follows …”
The vote was 26-16 in favor of disapproving the amendments, meaning the new rules won’t go into effect.
The vote came after about an hour of discussion with people opposed to the rules listing their issues, among them being doubts about enforcement, the ordinance’s overall effectiveness, and the fact that it applies to the whole town. Meanwhile, those who wanted the rules said talking to their neighbors, as many suggested they do, doesn’t work, and that their property rights are being violated by poorly controlled livestock being kept in a residential area.
The way ordinances in Vermont generally work is that once a select board votes to enact or amend an ordinance, residents have some time to circulate a petition calling for a town vote on the matter. That was done here, hence the vote on Wednesday at the Proctor Free Library. Voting was done by hand, with registered voters raising green cards.
While the ordinance makes mention of livestock in general, as well as cats and dogs, the rules around chickens are what have most people concerned. It prohibits keeping roosters entirely, limits the number of fowl or chickens on a single property to 12, and has a number of requirements related to fencing and keeping odors down. It also only allowed a property to have up to four cats and/or dogs older than the age of 6 months.
The town posted the amendments online at bit.ly/0327Chicken, and copies were available at the meeting.
“I feel like our select board is already laboring enough with just the basics of running this town,” said Phil Anderson, adding that he feels these issues are best left to discussions between neighbors without the government being involved.
“What have we become where we hide behind a screen, or get on the phone, and you can’t go across your yard and talk to your neighbor, and compromise? What have we become?” said Carrie Covey, a former selectwoman and chicken owner. She said she does not wish to see tax dollars used to enforce such an ordinance.
Covey also took issue related to the speed with which the ordinance was passed.
Town Manager Michael Ramsey, in response to a number of questions and comments, said the town’s ordinances are enforced when there are complaints.
“We will never have a chicken patrol going around town,” he said.
He acknowledged that much of what’s in the ordinance amendment is also covered in the town’s zoning bylaws, but since those are land use and development laws, they’re enforced differently than say a public nuisance issue.
Small farms, he said, would be exempt under the state’s agricultural laws.
Ramsey said that while he looked to places like South Burlington as a model when drafting the ordinance, it was made with a small town in mind. For example, he said, South Burlington’s backyard chicken ordinance requires one to get a permit before having chickens. Proctor’s would not.
Nancy DeRemer, who keeps chickens at her home on West Street in the more rural part of town, said she doesn’t understand why the ordinance needs to apply to all of Proctor when it’s not an issue in areas like where she lives.
“I just wanted to say, I don’t have a problem with people having chickens and roosters, but when they do wander in my yard, they should keep them out,” said Leona White, a voter. “I don’t think I should have to be bothered with them. If I wanted them, I’d have them. I have tried to work with the neighbors, and I’m here to tell you, it doesn’t work.”
Lisa Miser, a Proctor voter, said people living in residential areas shouldn’t have to deal with chickens they don’t own running loose in their yards. This can lead to even more problems if, say, the homeowner’s dog then goes after the chickens.
“There are reasons for rules to be in place, because I don’t want chickens on my property and I don’t want to smell your pig, and if you want to be a farmer, move to the country,” she said.
A broad discussion on what the animal-keeping rules should be needs to be had, said Blithe Milks.
“I think we can all basically agree that the rules as written here are inadequate,” she said.
