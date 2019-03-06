PROCTOR — Town officials are trying to decide what to do next after voters at town meeting rejected a plan to renovate the town offices.
The measure, voted from the floor Monday night, would have allocated roughly $160,000 in surplus to the project.
“We’re really in a state of flux right now,” Select Board Chairman Bruce Baccei said Wednesday. “We’re throwing some ideas around and haven’t really come up with anything at the moment.”
“It was supposed to be for the purpose of rebuilding the town office front porch and wall and renovating the town clerk’s office,” Town Clerk Celia Lisananti said. “That was the only item that didn’t pass.”
Baccei attributed the proposal’s failure not to an unwillingness by the voters to spend money, but to the absence of creating lift access to the building’s second floor.
“Apparently, they thought we should have had that in there,” he said. “We may have to bond.”
Baccei said early versions of the plan included a lift, but were scaled back before being placed on the ballot.
“We had some figures on putting a lift in ... but we hesitated on putting in more than we had money to do,” he said. “We cut some things out that maybe we shouldn’t have, but we didn’t know how to pay for them.”
Baccei said he expects a lengthy discussion when the board meets Monday.
“We had committees looking at things,” he said. “We’ve got to go back through the minutes of those committee meetings looking at options,” he said. “Maybe we need to look some more at those options.”
In the meantime, Baccei said there are portions of the project that should be done as soon as possible.
“We have to get rid of some asbestos around the heating pipes in the ceiling,” he said. “There might be some in the walls.”
In looking at the asbestos, Baccei said, they discovered they needed to replace an oil drum.
“There’s a lot to be done,” he said. “It’s an old building. ... We’ve got $50,000 in limited funds. We’ll probably use that. There’s a number of things that are dependent on other things. There’s a lot of balls bouncing in the air.”
