PROCTOR — The sitting select board chair has agreed to become the new town manager in August.

The board voted 3-0 Monday, with Frazier and Selectwoman Linda Doty abstaining, to appoint Frazier as town manager upon the departure of current Town Manager Michael Ramsey on Aug. 14.

