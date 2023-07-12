PROCTOR — The sitting select board chair has agreed to become the new town manager in August.
The board voted 3-0 Monday, with Frazier and Selectwoman Linda Doty abstaining, to appoint Frazier as town manager upon the departure of current Town Manager Michael Ramsey on Aug. 14.
Ramsey has been town manager for about two years. He announced in June that he’ll be leaving to take the town manager role in nearby Killington. There, current Town Manager, Chet Hagenbarth, will become the head of the Department of Public Works as the town undertakes a massive infrastructure project known as Killington Forward.
Frazier said Wednesday that she’ll have to step down from her seat on the board, as well as leave her role as director of human resources and risk management operations with Rutland City.
She said that her salary in Proctor will be $83,000, plus benefits.
“I grew up in Proctor,” she said about why she joined the town government to begin with. “I coached basketball there for years. I live there. It’s a great community and I thought starting out on the select board would be my contribution to be able to help wherever I could.”
Summer is a busy time for most towns, Proctor included, as far as infrastructure projects go, said Frazier. Her focus will be on paving projects, path projects and other work that needs to be done.
“It’ll definitely be a learning curve since it’s going to be something new but definitely something I’m pretty familiar with not only there (in Proctor) but in my dealings with the city, too,” she said.
Frazier’s been with Rutland City, and on the Proctor board, for about six years. She was appointed board chair in her second term, stepped down from the role for a time, and for the past year has served in the chair’s seat.
Select Board Vice Chair Ben Curtis said Wednesday that Ramsey’s departure came as a surprise to the board, but even before it met to discuss his replacement, he had Frazier in mind for the job. He said that she’d expressed some interest in the role during a previous town manager search and is more than qualified.
He said hiring a new town manager can take several months and it takes one about a year to get fully acclimated. With all the projects the town has going on, the board wanted the role filled sooner rather than later.
“In the most recent search, we were very lucky to get Michael, but the résumés, there weren’t a ton of qualified candidates,” said Curtis. “So once we had the opportunity to sit down and talk about it, it just kind of seemed like a no-brainer to us, and luckily Judy was amenable, and that’s how it ended up happening.”
He expects the board, once Frazier steps down, will advertise for a new member and appoint someone from that pool. They’ll hold the seat until Town Meeting Day when they’ll have to be elected.
Curtis said there’s been no discussion about who might become the new chair.