PROCTOR — The select board isn’t interested in hearing about the Chittenden Watershed from the man who offered to buy it back in 2019.
John Gerlach, who grew up in Pittsford but now lives in Florida, told the select board on Monday that he’d like permission to talk to the board, or one of its representatives, about the 1,600-acre, town-owned property.
He said near the end of the discussion that he has issues with how some of the logging on the property has been conducted.
In 2019, Gerlach offered to buy the land for $1.5 million, kicking off several months of public debate in which most were opposed to the idea of a sale. It ended up on the Town Meeting Day ballot and was soundly rejected by a voice vote at the 2020 floor meeting.
In the weeks leading up to Town Meeting Day 2020, Gerlach, through his attorney, said he didn’t want to develop the property.
He told the board on Monday that he hadn’t come prepared to speak at length about the matter, but claimed that a great deal of misinformation and misconceptions were going around the last time the town talked about this.
“One of the reasons I wanted to readdress it is because there was so much misrepresentation the last time,” he said. “I could not be here a lot, so I did not clarify a lot of this. There’s a couple things I would like to accomplish.”
One thing he said he wants to do is establish a relationship with the town so he can articulate what he’d do with the property. Secondly, he said he’s willing to go beyond his word and sign agreements related to the land that the town deems acceptable.
Gerlach reminded the board that he grew up in the area, currently lives in Florida, spends a great deal of time here with his family, and owns property adjacent to the Chittenden Watershed.
The Chittenden Watershed is 1,600 acres, most of it in the Town of Chittenden. It used to serve as the water source for the Village of Proctor, but stopped doing so when the village and town merged. It’s currently undeveloped, while Proctor does award logging contracts periodically with the funds supporting the town’s water infrastructure.
“I just want the opportunity to clear the air and for people to truly understand what I’m trying to accomplish, because I believe at the end of the day it’s going to have a huge benefit to Proctor,” he said.
Select Board Chair Judy Frazier said the item wasn’t on the agenda for discussion, but would take a quick poll of the board to see whether there was any interest in revisiting the matter.
“The people voted a few years ago, Mr. Gerlach, and I feel that it’s their property, they voted on it, so I’ll abide by their decision, personally,” said Selectman Tom Hogan.
“I think we spent a lot of time on this the first time around, and I’m not ready to revisit,” said Selectman Ben Curtis.
Selectman Bruce Baccei said he doesn’t want to revisit the issue either.
“I appreciate what you’ve said and what have you, but I think that the taxpayers have had their word, so I don’t know as it’s worth going over again, to be honest with you,” he said
Selectwoman Linda Raymond, who wasn’t on the board in 2019, said she agreed with the others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.