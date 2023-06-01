PROCTOR — The public is invited to the select board meeting June 12 to review a newly proposed ordinance governing the keeping of livestock.

In April, voters shot down amendments made to the town’s public nuisance ordinance at a special meeting they had petitioned to have held. The amendment governed livestock of all kinds, but the issue here was mainly around the keeping of chickens. Some individuals in town have problems with their neighbors’ birds being on their property, meanwhile chicken keepers took issue with the scope, enforceability, requirements and need for the ordinance.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

