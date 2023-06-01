PROCTOR — The public is invited to the select board meeting June 12 to review a newly proposed ordinance governing the keeping of livestock.
In April, voters shot down amendments made to the town’s public nuisance ordinance at a special meeting they had petitioned to have held. The amendment governed livestock of all kinds, but the issue here was mainly around the keeping of chickens. Some individuals in town have problems with their neighbors’ birds being on their property, meanwhile chicken keepers took issue with the scope, enforceability, requirements and need for the ordinance.
The only difference between the ordinance amendments that might be proposed and the one voters rejected is that the new amendments would only apply within a special district, not the entire town.
Town Manager Michael Ramsey said Thursday he plans to post the proposed amendments with the proposed map to the town’s website by the end of the week, or shortly thereafter.
Ramsey said he modeled the district map after the same one the town uses for its firearms ordinance, but made alterations to exclude some farmland and other areas where chicken keeping isn’t likely to be an issue.
That the new chicken rules shouldn’t apply to the entire town was a point raised at the special meeting. Ramsey said he believes this will make the changes more palatable, but what people think about it all remains to be seen.
Should the board adopt the amendments again, they’ll be subject to the same process as before, taking effect a few months after adoption unless a certain percentage of voters sign a petition calling for a vote, as they did in the first instance.
