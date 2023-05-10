PROCTOR — After townspeople voted “no” to updated rules on keeping chickens, the select board is taking another look at the issue.
No decisions were made at the board’s regular meeting Monday, but it was announced through discussion that the board is looking to redraft an amendment to the town’s public nuisance ordinance that would place restrictions and requirements on owning livestock.
Town Manager Michael Ramsey said Wednesday that there is no new draft to present, and that the board plans to schedule a special meeting at some point to hear from the public on the issue.
Earlier this year, the board adopted an amendment to its public nuisance ordinance that would have limited the number of chickens one can keep on their property to 12. It prohibited having a rooster, and had requirements around fencing and keeping odors down.
Some residents, many of them chicken-keepers, were unhappy with the new rules and petitioned to hold a vote on the amendment, which happened at a special meeting on April 19. There, after about an hour of discussion among roughly 50 people, the vote came in 26-16 in favor of disapproving the amendment.
Those in favor of the ordinance said they’ve had issues with their neighbors’ chickens getting into their yards, and that talking to said neighbors about the problem had not led to solutions. Those who were against the new rules had a number of objections to them, but many said their main issue was with the ordinance applying to the entire town, not just the village area where the complaints are coming from.
Selectman Ben Curtis, who chaired the meeting, said at the outset that no decisions would be made that day and that the board had only begun the process of looking at how to craft an ordinance most people will agree with.
“We’re working on it, is the best way I can put it,” he told people who had shown up to say they’re still having issues with other people’s chickens in their yards.
Selectman Tom Hogan noted that the limits the proposed ordinance put on the number of dogs and cats one could have on their property had always been in place and were not new.
Curtis said this is a first review of the amended ordinance and that it contemplates creating a special district where the animal nuisance rules would apply.
According to Ramsey, he reached out to the Rutland Regional Planning Commission and had it create a map for Proctor for the special district that has the same boundaries as what the town’s firearms discharge ordinance covers.
The map for the firearms ordinance district can be found on the town’s website at proctorvermont.com/ordinances online. Curtis and Hogan said it’s a good start.
“Again, there will be time for people to comment on this, there’s no action right now, just information, so at our next meeting we’ll be able to move forward with this,” said Curtis.
Ramsey said Wednesday that if a new amendment ends up being adopted by the board, residents would be able to call for a vote on it, just as they did the last time if they so choose.
