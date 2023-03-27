PROCTOR — A number of chicken owners, upset about a town ordinance the select board passed some weeks ago that puts restrictions on owning fowl, have called for a town-wide vote on the matter in April.
At the March 13 select board meeting, the board voted to set April 19 as the date of a special town meeting after enough citizens signed a petition calling for a vote on the ordinance update. The meeting and voting will be at the Proctor Free Library at 6 p.m.
Article 1 on the warning reads, “Shall the voters disapprove amendments to Proctor’s Public Nuisance Ordinance as adopted by the Selectboard on Jan. 23, 2023, which provide as follows: ”The entire warning can be viewed at bit.ly/0327Chicken on the town’s website. The part that deals with chickens reads, “No fowl or chickens shall be kept on property in such a manner as to cause a public nuisance and the buildings and yards shall be kept deodorized by the application of dried earth or some other effective absorbent or disinfectant. All fowl kept within the town limits shall be confined in an enclosure and shall not be permitted to run at large. No more than 12 fowl or chickens may be harbored on a single premises.”
It also states one cannot own, possess or harbor a rooster within town limits, and places limits on how many dogs and cats can be on premises — no more than four cats, and no more than four dogs over six months old.
The ordinance references all livestock, but the section regarding chickens is what has many people concerned, said Carrie Covey, who circulated the petition calling for the vote.
Covey keeps chickens at her home and is a former selectwoman.
According to Covey, the change to the ordinance was done without much public input, and many individuals she says she has spoken to since the board passed it are upset, mostly about the chicken rules.
“They’re not happy with some other parts, as well, but we really are focusing on how it changed so fast without having any chicken owners even speak to it,” she said.
Covey said she doesn’t feel the ordinance will be effective and that enforcing it will be an issue, claiming the town already has problems with dogs and theft-related crime.
She said that previously, the town’s rules governing the keeping of chickens were under the zoning bylaws. This ordinance will apply to the entire town and pose a problem for people with chickens who aren’t causing any problems.
“I do keep chickens, and I have no issues with my neighbors,” she said.
Nancy DeRemer, who lives on West Street, a few miles from the town center, has lived there 10 years and been keeping a number of chickens for the past few years. She said she keeps them behind fences and in coops for the most part, and doesn’t let them wander off the property for fear of the road. She neighbors a farm where many more chickens live and roam.
The amendment has a section that reads, “Required agricultural practices as defined in 24 VSA 4413(d) shall not constitute a public nuisance.”
“I don’t have a good understanding of the ordinance,” said DeRemer. “It wasn’t explained or anything, it was just passed.”
She claims a few of her neighbors have told her they would miss the sound of her chickens if she had to get rid of them, or reduce the number she keeps. She said she recalls that the previous rules didn’t apply to people keeping chickens in the more rural areas of town.
Select Board Chairwoman Judy Frazier said on Monday that over the winter, the board and the Planning Commission heard complaints from people about others keeping chickens. The birds were going into other people’s property, getting into the road, and the roosters were being too noisy.
The existing zoning laws on the subject were vague, Frazier said. The town was advised by an attorney and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns that an amendment nuisance ordinance would be the best way to address the issue. Zoning laws are more about guiding development rather than enforcing rules like these.
She said the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department is effectively the town’s animal control officer. They respond to an issue when there’s a complaint.
Frazier said the outcome of the vote largely will depend on who shows up, and what side of the issue they’re on.
