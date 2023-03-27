Photo: 20230328_rhd_chickenordinance
Nancy DeRemer, of West Street in Proctor, holds Violet, one of her chickens, on Monday. On April 19, the town will vote on an amendment to its Public Nuisance Ordinance that will change the rules on keeping chickens for the entire town.

 KEITH WHITCOMB JR. / staff photo

PROCTOR — A number of chicken owners, upset about a town ordinance the select board passed some weeks ago that puts restrictions on owning fowl, have called for a town-wide vote on the matter in April.

At the March 13 select board meeting, the board voted to set April 19 as the date of a special town meeting after enough citizens signed a petition calling for a vote on the ordinance update. The meeting and voting will be at the Proctor Free Library at 6 p.m.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

