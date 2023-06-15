PROCTOR — After two years as town manager, Michael Ramsey is moving on to greener pastures, or perhaps snowier ones.
Ramsey said Thursday that on Aug. 14 he begins his new role as town manager of Killington, a community best known for its skiing and outdoor activities industry. He gave his two months notice at the Monday Select Board meeting.
“I definitely wanted it to be longer, but opportunity knocked,” he said.
Ramsey was hired in August 2021, replacing Greg Maggard as the town’s full-time manager. Maggard resigned after a short stint in the role. Maggard had replaced Stan Wilbur, who’d held the job since 2011. Wilbur also served as town manager in the interim period between Maggard and Ramsey, and is now town administrator in Monkton.
According to Ramsey, the current Killington Town Manager, Chet Hagenbarth, will lead that town’s Department of Public Works as it begins to fully undertake a massive public infrastructure project known as Killington Forward. It includes a revamping of Killington Road, creating a town water system, and additional housing units.
Killington was recently approved for a Tax Increment Financing district and plans to bond as much as $47 million for the Killington Forward project. The TIF district will allow it to use tax funds generated by the development spurred there to pay back the bonded money.
Ramsey, who’d been senior utility operations coordinator for the City of Waynesboro, West Virginia, before coming to Proctor, said things like TIF districts fascinate him and he’d learned of the Killington opportunity through various networking events.
“I think Killington knew they were going to need more staff to handle the Forward initiative plan and it all came into place,” Ramsey said.
Proctor is paying him $72,000 per year, plus benefits. In Killington, he’ll start at $98,320 per year.
“On paper this looks like a really easy decision to make, but it really wasn’t,” he said. “I’ve come to respect and love Proctor, and it would have been really nice to see some of these other projects come to fruition … We’ve accomplished a massive sewer collection system project. We’ve got the South Street sidewalk project moving along. We’ve got all the temp easements for that. We’ve built an incredible Department of Public Works team. We’ve begun a scoping study for the wastewater treatment plant that’s long overdue for some serious maintenance. So it feels like things have picked up and are moving along. That’s what I’m proud of. Someone can step in now and look towards the future and not toward cleaning up things from the past.”
He said he’s also happy that he was able to form relationships with people in Proctor and help generate a lot of volunteer activity. Ramsey said small Vermont towns were built to run on a robust network of people willing to volunteer their time and that’s how he thinks they’ll survive into the future.
He said that Proctor has a bright future with the development of the former Vermont Marble Co. property by Zion Growers, a project he wishes he could see move further along.
He plans to take the same approach in Killington as he did Proctor, that being jumping into the job “feet first,” learning everything he can, meeting as many people as possible, and moving projects forward.
“It’s frustrating, it’s disappointing and it was actually surprising,” said Proctor Select Board Chair Judy Frazier. “But Michael has done a great job, that’s why it’s tough losing him.”
She said that Ramsey “hit the ground running” when he started in Proctor and generated many positive initiatives. He did well in getting to know people, attending events and doing what was best for the town.
The board will have to discuss how it plans to move forward with hiring a new town manager, she said, but she knows it wants the position filled fairly soon.
“We’re definitely not waiting for the two months out, just because that would put us in a real crunch, and it’s hard because it’s summer season, there’s a lot of activity going on with DPW and things like that, so we have a lot of things hanging out there,” she said.
Frazier is the director of human resources for the City of Rutland. She believes what a town like Proctor is offering in terms of compensation for employees is comparable across the state and country, but some towns will simply have more drawing power for employees than others, in terms of funds and interesting things to do while on the job.
Finding a good candidate for town manager can be tough, she said. One must be able to understand and manage a wide range of things, from public works projects, to employees and the general public. The town will likely look to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns for help advertising the position.
Hagenbarth didn’t return a call seeking comment on Thursday, nor did Killington Select Board Chair Stephen Finneron.
