PROCTOR — After two years as town manager, Michael Ramsey is moving on to greener pastures, or perhaps snowier ones.

Ramsey said Thursday that on Aug. 14 he begins his new role as town manager of Killington, a community best known for its skiing and outdoor activities industry. He gave his two months notice at the Monday Select Board meeting.

