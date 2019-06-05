PROCTOR — Residents approved taking out a $330,000 bond to renovate the town clerk and treasurer’s office by a 58 to 43 vote at a special meeting on Tuesday.
Town Manager Stan Wilbur said Wednesday that a voice vote was held Monday, where voters also approved using $90,000 in town surplus funds to help with shoring up the front wall of the Town Office, a separate but related project.
At Town Meeting Day in March, voters rejected an article that would have used $160,000 in town surplus funds to renovate the town clerk and treasurer’s office. That plan didn’t involve making the office compliant with the American with Disabilities Act, said Wilbur. He said members of the public, at meetings, expressed a desire to see this added work rolled in with the renovation project. Wilbur said the plan voters approved Tuesday includes an exterior lift and stairwell.
Wilbur said there may be funds available for the office renovations that will reduce the amount of bond funds that have to be used.
“We are hoping to receive a grant from the Vermont Community Development program,” he said. The most the program awards is $100,000.
The renovations are to address problems with the office such as mold and water damage caused by a flood several years ago.
Regarding the front of the building, the wall has been sagging and is in need of repair, said Wilbur. He hopes work will begin as soon as possible. In addition to $90,000 in town surplus funds, a $20,000 Historic Preservation Grant from the state is also being applied. He said Wright Construction Company has been awarded the contract.
Wilbur said work on the wall can’t begin for at least 30 days, as there needs to be a period where voters can petition for a re-vote. The same goes for the bond, except that work likely wouldn’t begin until winter or spring.
Select Board Chairman Bruce Baccei told the Herald in March after the renovation vote failed that he believes voters rejected the proposal because it didn’t include the ADA upgrades, not because of the cost.
Wilbur said Wednesday the bond proposal, including the ADA elements, is about $130,000 more expensive than the plan floated in March.
In late April, the asbestos issue was handled, causing the clerk’s office to be closed for about a week. Asbestos was found in pipes within the building when the scope of the mold problem was being explored. The Town Office is a former Vermont Marble Company building. Its origins date back to the late 1800s.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.