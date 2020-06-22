Proctor’s first town manager will retire at the end of the month, sticking around just long enough to show his replacement the ropes.
Stan Wilbur was hired as town administrator in 2011 and became town manager when Proctor converted the position in 2015.
“I’m 80 years old, and my wife wants me to come home,” he said. “I’ve been here for nine years. That’s a long enough stand for anyone.”
Taking over for him is Greg Maggard, who started at the beginning of last week and previously worked for two years as Bethel’s town manager.
“We left to go to Virginia, but with the COVID thing, it didn’t work out — I got laid off,” he said. “We decided to move back to Vermont. My wife is from Vermont and Proctor seemed like a good landing spot.”
Maggard said the town made a grand impression on him.
“I think it’s fantastic,” he said. “When you walk through town and you talk to people, you really grasp that sense of community. It’s a very welcome small town that it’s evident people care about.”
Maggard said the top of his to-do list is dominated by figuring out how to safely guide the community out of isolation. He said he has a handful of small infrastructure projects to oversee as well.
Wilbur said he had his own to-do list looming.
“I got a couple months of work around my old house,” he said. “I’ve got 38 interior doors with lead paint on them.”
Once those are dealt with, Wilbur said he and his wife were planning to spend a couple of months traveling around the country — though the COVID-19 pandemic has cast doubt on that.
Wilbur said he was proud to have steered the town through most of an extensive water system project and to help modernize the town’s planning. He said he will miss the people he worked with most, and that he has nothing negative to say about his time in the town office.
“I enjoyed all of it,” he said.
