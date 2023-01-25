PROCTOR — After several years of little to no increases, the town’s proposed budget is heading upward by 7% should voters approve it come March.

Town Manager Michael Ramsey said this week that the budget approved by unanimous vote of the select board on Dec. 27 proposes spending $1,578,475, which is $102,350 more than last year.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

