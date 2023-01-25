PROCTOR — After several years of little to no increases, the town’s proposed budget is heading upward by 7% should voters approve it come March.
Town Manager Michael Ramsey said this week that the budget approved by unanimous vote of the select board on Dec. 27 proposes spending $1,578,475, which is $102,350 more than last year.
As is the story in many other Vermont towns, inflation, health insurance increases and higher labor costs are driving the additional spending, according to Ramsey.
“The town has run a flat budget for the last three or four years, so it is different,” he said.
His draft budget, unveiled in October, considered an 8% increase.
“(The board) had me cut spending for paving, which I recommended a $10,000 increase to the paving budget, and that got cut, and then $2,000 was cut from tree removal along the right of way,” he said. “It does seem like a very significant increase but it is still a very lean budget, and I think that was the consensus of the board when it was approved.”
What the budget doesn’t cut is maintenance and upkeep on town facilities and equipment, he said.
“We’ve restructured our public works crew and a lot of attention is being focused on improving the maintenance of infrastructure,” said Ramsey.
In 2024, he said, the town will see construction of a new sidewalk along South Street between Grove Street and St. Dominic Catholic Church. The town also is in the first phase of a wastewater treatment plant upgrade, which also is set to begin in 2024. The project involves removing sludge, replacing lagoon liners, and upgrading one of the buildings that treats wastewater.
Ramsey said the list of appropriations for people to vote on this year should be interesting.
Article 8 asks whether voters will establish a Forest Management Reserve Fund for the building of logging roads on town-owned lands.
Ramsey said this relates to the town-owned Chittenden Watershed, a 1,600-acre forested parcel that used to be the Village of Proctor’s water supply before it merged with the town. The town periodically awards logging contacts and uses proceeds from the timber sales on its water infrastructure.
He said the town has been told that at some point it will need a mile-long logging road built on that property. The town would prefer to include the road in a bid package, but if it can’t find a logging contractor willing to do that, the new fund will have money for the town to do that separately.
Article 9 asks whether voters will move $107,312 from the Town Hall Building Fund to the Forest Management Reserve Fund.
The ballot also will ask if voters will allow the establishment of a Capital Improvements and Planning Reserve Fund.
“This is just going to be money that is budgeted annually to enter into this fund, which will be a capital improvements fund, so if a project comes up or a grant comes up and we need a match, that money will be available after years of building it up,” said Ramsey.
Another notable appropriation is $17,500 for the Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District. The group used to be called the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District (BLSG) but changed its name last year when revamping its bylaws. The district is responsible for mosquito spraying and other mosquito population control measures in the area. Proctor isn’t a member, but does pay for the spraying services. Another line item on the ballot asks Proctor voters whether they’ll allow the town to join the insect control district. If they agree, the other towns in the district have to vote to allow it.
Ramsey said the district recently urged Proctor to join officially, giving it voting powers on the group’s board of directors.
Select Board Chair Judy Frazier said Wednesday that the town has been told its costs won’t change by joining, and being a member will give it the ability to vote.
As for the overall budget, Frazier noted that it’s been flat with no big increases for many years and the 7% increase being looked at is a result of costs outside the town’s control going up.
“A lot of outside services we depend on, when their budgets go up and costs go up, there’s not much we can do about it,” she said.
Frazier said the hope is that once the economy settles, following the pandemic, the town will be able to look at where it can decrease spending, but the budget being floated for approval ensures the town’s buildings and equipment are maintained and that it will retain its workers.
“I think we’re doing really well,” she said. “Since (Ramsey) has come on board, he’s been on top of things. He’s got a great crew working for him. He oversees a lot of that and touches base with them periodically. Everything has come together really well for the town in the last year.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
