Knick-knacks were strewn about Merchants Hall like it was a roughly organized thrift shop last week, but Jacob Patorti said there is a method to his madness.
Some of the venue’s contents will be on sale starting Thursday, when Patorti makes the front of the building into a combination candy store and antique shop.
Other pieces figure into an upcoming theatrical production for which Patorti is soliciting vintage clothing and other items with stories behind them.
The simpler part first: Patorti said the candy/antique store benefits his Vermont Theatre Lab, a nonprofit also based out of Merchants Hall, and will have no set business hours.
“We’re going to be open when the door is open and the sign is out that says ‘The Candy Shoppe,’” Patorti said.
The antique offerings will be almost all “retired theater assets.” The candy will be “old-fashioned penny candy style” treats, Patorti said, like cinnamon bears, malted milk balls, rock candy and pixie sticks.
He said he eventually hopes to offer a variety of local confections, but for now will sell Shelby’s Dipped Sweets.
“She does freakishly beautiful chocolate-covered berries,” he said.
Meanwhile, Patorti is looking for objects or clothing attached to specific people from any era or walk of life in Vermont, and the explanation for that is somewhat more complicated.
Patroti said he is hoping to present a production in December — and is in talks with the Paramount Theatre — called a “holiday revudeville,” in which actors don the clothes of people from Vermont’s past and sing songs tailored to each individual.
“Revudeville (a portmanteau of ‘revue’ and ‘vaudville’) is an old term,” Patorti said. “The founder was a woman named Mrs. Henderson. Judy Dench plays her in a movie called ‘Mrs. Henderson Presents.’”
Patorti said Mrs. Henderson’s son died in World War I “having never seen a naked woman,” which contributed to her putting on shows involving nude women. Patorti said his show involves no nudity and will be “100% family friendly.”
“It’s a dance recital meets cabaret,” he said. “Every character we meet is based upon a real person from the state of Vermont. ... If the woman was a suffragette, she’ll sing a song about women’s rights. ... A farmer in the 1800s, his song is going to be just a washboard and his voice. ... It’s kind of like ‘Our Town’ meets a Las Vegas variety show.”
Patorti said the idea originated when he bought a bracelet at Christini N Me Antiques. Owner Christine Zullo said it belonged to 1964 Miss Vermont Jean Connor, part of a lot she got of items that once belonged to the beauty queen.
Patorti said he had an idea about something involving beauty queens, but the idea remained dormant until late last year and the death of his mentor, longtime Castleton University English Professor Tom Smith.
Patorti had also taken on — and was adding to — the costume collection from the Marble Valley Players.
He found himself with a variety of outfits connected to people from Vermont’s past, and hopes to add more to the show before he finalizes.
He said anyone who wants to contribute an outfit or item to the show should call Merchants Hall at (802)-855-8081 by Sept. 15.
