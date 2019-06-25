Vermont’s loggers might be able to work a little more cheaply with the rollout of a new program aimed at lowering the cost of workers compensation.
Governor Phil Scott announced Tuesday the “Vermont Logger Safety and Workers’ Compensation Insurance Program,” which according to some in the administration can lower workers’ compensation costs by 15 percent.
“Logging is a high-risk, high rate of injury occupation,” said Sam Lincoln, deputy commissioner of Forests Parks & Recreation, in an interview on Tuesday. “When someone is injured while logging, the injury tends to be significant.”
Logging companies pay a great deal of money for workers’ compensation insurance, said Lincoln. This has been an issue for years, he added, saying that at one point it cost companies $54 per every $100 they had in payroll, to have workers’ compensation insurance. Compared to a clerical worker, who generally costs $1 or $2 per every $100, the expense is significant.
Lincoln said these costs are believed to be restricting the growth of the logging industry in Vermont. It also encourages some to find ways around having to pay it, sometimes by paying workers in cash “under the table.”
He said the administration has worked with several other state agencies on this, and has support from the Legislature.
Information on the program’s finer details can be found at https://fpr.vermont.gov/vermont-logger-safety-and-workers-compensation-insurance-program, said Lincoln, but the way it works is essentially this: A company signs up to have its employees trained in the latest safety standards. After the training, an inspector visits the job site to make sure the practices are followed. If everything is in compliance, the company gets a reduced rate on its workers’ compensation payments.
Lincoln said Maine did something similar in the 1990s and Vermont has consulted with Maine officials to craft this plan.
He said there is a fee associated with having a logger certified, between $75 and $150 per day, per employee.
There’s two kinds of loggers who can be certified through the program. Mechanized and non-mechanized. The former are those who mostly operate heavy cutting machinery from inside a cab. The other is a worker using hand tools, like a chainsaw.
Lincoln said the logging industry has always been hazardous, but the nature of the dangers has shifted somewhat as things modernize. There are still the traditional dangers of falling branches and cuts from tools, but more loggers now are operating machinery that has them sitting for several hours at a time, which can lead to health problems.
“This program will help level the playing field amongst logging contractors and lower the cost of this necessary insurance,” said Gabe Russo, in a release. Russo is of Southwind Forestry, based in Pawlet. “Reducing expenses, during a time of difficult market and weather conditions, will allow me to reinvest in my business and continue to provide professional services with properly insured employees to forestland owners in Vermont.”
