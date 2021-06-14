Through a $600,000 grant from the Vermont Department of Mental Health, the Community Care Network-Rutland Mental Health Services are starting a pilot mobile response program designed to prevent youth from unnecessary hospitalizations.
The Mobile Response and Stabilization Services, or MRSS, is expected to begin operating this fall, according to officials from the Community Care Network, or CCN.
Once available, MRSS will offer in-person, home and community-based services to any Rutland County family requesting immediate stabilization supports.
Doug Norford, director of child and family services at CCN, said that in the continuum of mental health services, those on the “higher end” include placement in a mental health facility like the Brattleboro Retreat.
Getting in generally requires a visit to an emergency department, or ED, a crisis assessment and a referral by a psychiatrist.
“However, it also depends on a bed being available and there’s a pretty limited number of hospital beds for kids in mental health crisis. What ends up happening, a lot of times, those kids end up staying in the ED for prolonged periods of time as they’re waiting for a bed to become available,” he said.
An ED is usually a safe place for the child, but not a place set up to give the support and treatment a child or adolescent in crisis needs, Norford added.
The MRSS is a “missing piece,” according to Norford.
“In that continuum of care, it’s really positioned as a pre-crisis type of service. The hope with that is we can prevent kids and their families from getting to the point where they have to go for the ED and potentially have to be placed at the hospital,” he said.
Norford said the MRSS was expected to divert people from the hospital, but said that was not to prevent people from accessing emergency or hospital services. Instead, it’s meant to help avoid unnecessary hospitalization.
Loree Zeif, director of emergency services for CCN, said there already were steps taken like the crisis program at Rutland Mental Health were people can come for assessment if it’s safe.
The difference is the MRSS will provide a “family -systems” approach to problems.
“Typically, when you have a child that’s got a mental health issue, there is a whole family involved in that. Whether the family issues came first or the child issues came first, either way, it tends to not be in a vacuum, This is going to provide a team of providers, (a clinician, a case manager and a peer) to go out and work with the family, we think for four to six weeks, to help get the child services in place, help the family with parenting issues — sort of a family systems approach that can look at all the different pieces to the puzzle. Stop the crisis, so to speak, turn things around and get the family set up for ongoing services that will provide support and structure moving forward,” she said.
The goal is still to connect families with the people who can help them, according to Zeif.
“As opposed to the family coming into your office for an hour for family therapy, this whole team will come to the home, (they’ll) meet people in the community (or) doctor’s office, school, park, home, whatever it is. Go out with the police if need be, but we’ll meet people in the community and work with them in their setting to turn things around and get them set up for success moving forward and hopefully keep kids out of the emergency room,” she said.
Staffing and hours are still being finalized, but the MRSS is expected to be available through about 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Zeif said the crisis team, where she is director, already have been getting calls staff believe present situations that would be well handled by the mobile response team whose members can respond “in the moment,” as the MRSS team is expected to spend most of their time in the field and not in an office.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
