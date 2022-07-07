High schoolers in Rutland County are exploring careers in health care this summer at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Last week, 20 local students participated in the Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s MedQuest Program, which immersed them in hands-on activities, panel discussions with medical professionals and job shadows within the hospital.
Another cohort of 20 students will participate in a second session Aug. 3-5.
Southern Vermont AHEC is a workforce development organization the goal of which is to grow and sustain the health workforce in Southern Vermont.
First launched in 2000, MedQuest has traditionally been presented as a weeklong residential program held on college campuses around the region. This year, however, Southern Vermont AHEC developed a three-day model that brings students directly into a health care facility, according to Jennifer Scott, executive director at Southern Vermont AHEC.
Scott said the new model increases access by bringing the program to the students and eliminating barriers to participation, such as transportation and cost.
The cost is $175 per session and financial assistance is available, she said.
“We offer a curriculum that is designed to increase knowledge of health careers and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects, as well as have hands-on activities for engagement and building clinical skills,” she said.
Another aspect of the program is tapping University of Vermont first-year medical students to serve as mentors who design and deliver learning modules to students.
“They bring their energy and expertise,” she said.
The program culminates with a student showcase during which they present what they learned during the three days.
Scott said the program creates an early career pipeline for young people interested in jobs at every level of the health care industry beyond front-facing ones, like doctors and nurses.
“We are exposing students to a broad range of health careers,” she said. “There are a lot of careers within the health care field that support the infrastructure of our health care system in delivering quality care, especially in our rural communities.”
Career panels have included not only doctors and nurses, but also lab technicians and administrative leaders.
She said about 70% of students who have participated in MedQuest have gone on to pursue careers in health care.
Scott said RRMC has been a valuable partner in presenting this year’s program.
“We think very similarly in terms of the importance of investing in the future workforce while we are clearly in a shortage and a crisis, in some ways, around health professionals in our state,” she said.
Kevin Robinson, director of communications and community relations at RRMC, said MedQuest provides students interested in health care careers with first-hand experience.
“There is a huge range of career possibilities with excellent pay, benefits and overall stability. Many fields, including nursing, have a shortage of people in these careers,” he said in an email. “Rutland Regional is proud to support MedQuest because it encourages students to consider health care work and because we are committed to building Vermont-based programs that train health care workers.”
Based on the program’s success this summer, Scott said she is hoping to offer it in other Southern Vermont counties moving forward.
She said the new model has attracted more Rutland County students, noting 37 of the 40 students enrolled this summer are local. In past years, she said, only around 11 students living in the county participated on average.
“That tells us that something about the way we’re designing this is making it a little more accessible for folks,” she said. “And we hope to see that same trend when we offer it in Springfield, Brattleboro, Bennington or Middlebury in the future.”
