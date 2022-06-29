A new course is helping people from Rutland and Bennington counties find work in the trades while meeting employers’ workforce needs.
ReSource, a Vermont nonprofit focused on workforce development, poverty relief and environmental stewardship, is offering a six-week intensive program that provides tool-handling skills, safety techniques and technical knowledge needed for entering in the construction trades.
Throught the course of six weeks, adult students enrolled in the Construction 101 course, which kicks off July 25 at the Southwest Tech Center in Bennington, also will learn job-readiness skills, like résumé writing and interview coaching, as well as receive two weeks of on-the-job work experience with local employers.
In addition to learning hands-on construction, students will complete certification-based coursework, like National Center for Construction Education and Research certification modules in safety, hand tools, power tools, construction math, employability skills and communication skills, as well as an OSHA-10 Workplace Safety 2 Certification.
Students, who must be at least 18 years old, will receive a $500 weekly stipend for participating.
The upcoming course is a unique twist on the Construction 101 model, said program manager Jeff Schake. Since last year, ReSource has partnered with HireAbility Vermont (formerly the Vermont Division of Vocational Rehabilitation or VocRehab), which helps people with disabilities and other barriers to employment find pathways to a career, to offer free courses exclusively for HireAbility clients.
Construction 101 courses are designed for people with no experience who are looking to pivot to a new career, said training director Andrew Jope.
Similar courses have been offered around the state in recent years, but this is the first one located in southwestern Vermont, he said.
The program boasts a more than 90% job placement rate, according to Jope. Graduates have gone on to pursue careers in trades, such as remodeling, solar, weatherization, electrical and plumbing.
Jope said the work experience placements offered during the final two weeks of the course often leads to job offers.
“It’s additional training, but it’s also kind of like auditions for employers who are hiring,” said Jope.
He said wages for graduates can start at more than $17 an hour.
“It’s a strong pathway to employment. People are getting good jobs, livable wage jobs,” he said.
Jope noted the program also meets the needs of employers, who are struggling to find workers.
“Clearly, there’s a lot of demand in the construction sector right now that we are trying to feed,” he said.
Dwight DaCoster, director of weatherization services at the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO), said his organization has been working with ReSource’s Construction 101 program for about six years, helping students do mock interviews and hosting job shadowing experiences.
“They’ve been a great partner for us in the time of a down labor force,” he said.
DaCoster said CVOEO has hired a number of past graduates, including two from its most recent cohort, and is shadowing four others next month.
He said the course provides students with basic skills, necessary certifications and on-the-job training that makes them strong job candidates.
“The most (important) thing is that they get a chance to try us on and we get to try them on for that shadow period,” he said. “Our work is very hard physical work. And they get a chance to see it and if it’s something they really want to do.”
Daniel Kuske, of Woodbury, is a past Construction 101 graduate.
He said he enrolled in the program after moving back to Vermont with his wife and deciding he wanted a change of career.
“They make a real effort to get you exposed to a lot of stuff,” he said. “I went in interested mostly in carpentry and ended up with a solar job.”
Kuske said after shadowing with several companies and receiving multiple offers, he took a job at the Waterbury-based Green Lantern Solar, performing maintenance on commercial solar fields.
“Usually in my life, I’ve kind of taken the first job that I could get and … I got to pick what was really best for me,” he said.
