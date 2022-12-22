The new year will bring new leadership to Project Vision.
Chairman Mark Stockton attended his final meeting of the organization this month, and Rutland City Police Department Commander Greg Sheldon, who serves as the organization’s director, retires early next month, according to Police Chief Brian Kilcullen.
Kilcullen said the organization’s steering committee would now find new leadership, with a chair drawn from the community and a director chosen from within the police department.
“There are no bylaws, per se, that dictate the process,” he said. “We’ll solicit suggestions from the membership. ... That’ll likely be at the January meeting. Following that, the steering committee will consider what’s been offered.”
Stockton took over in late 2020 for founding chairman Joe Kraus. Sheldon moved into the director role early last year after the retirement of Matthew Prouty. Sheldon, who doubles as head of the police department’s patrol division, said he was ready to do something else, though he did not know what yet.
“I just think it’s time,” the 53-year-old said. “I’m ready. It’s a tough industry to be in right now. ... I think it’s time for me to go and make way for the next generation of leadership. ... I’m going to take a couple weeks off and then see what happens.”
Stockton said he decided early on that when Sheldon went, he would go as well.
“We made a great team,” he said. “You get a set of new blood, people to come in. Project Vision is still going to exist, still going to go on. ... Also, as a semi-retired person, my security business has really been very, very, very, very busy. That’s a thing, too.”
Stockton said he intends to continue being active in the community in some form.
Mayor David Allaire said he was sorry to see both individuals go.
“They’ve served the city well,” he said. “Mark has really stepped up in a short period of time and provided some leadership.”
Allaire said selecting new leadership could provide an opportunity to reinvigorate the organization and perhaps alter its direction slightly.
“I would love to see more participation from the community,” he said. “The last few months, the meetings have not been as well-attended as they used to be. ... Sometimes these things wane over time, and I think we need some reinvigoration and to better communicate the core reasons for Project Vision.”
Project Vision was established in the aftermath of the 2012 death of Carly Ferro. Ferro, 17, was outside the store where she worked when she was hit by a driver high on aerosol fumes. Then-police chief James Baker put together the organization to get police and various social services and other sectors of the community working together more closely, recognizing that drug crime was a large societal issue.
Ahh yes, Mark Stockton, the self proclaimed “Commander” of Stockton Security… whose motto is Security “Policing”. I’ve seen them driving around in their vehicles that are replicas of police vehicles, wearing uniforms that resemble those of police officers, with guns, tazers, handcuffs, radios, etc. Stockton security is a bunch of people who want to be police officers, and instead get a job where they just act like it, without any of the training. I would love to see the training these individuals receive to carry a gun for their occupation, while wearing a uniform… or what they could possibly need handcuffs or tazers for. This company and all of its employees are a MASSIVE liability, and I can only imagine how much they make police officer’s jobs even more difficult, as the public thinks these security people are police, when that could not be further from the truth. I’m sure half of them have criminal records.
