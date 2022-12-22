The new year will bring new leadership to Project Vision.

Chairman Mark Stockton attended his final meeting of the organization this month, and Rutland City Police Department Commander Greg Sheldon, who serves as the organization’s director, retires early next month, according to Police Chief Brian Kilcullen.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

Voiceforall
Voiceforall

Ahh yes, Mark Stockton, the self proclaimed “Commander” of Stockton Security… whose motto is Security “Policing”. I’ve seen them driving around in their vehicles that are replicas of police vehicles, wearing uniforms that resemble those of police officers, with guns, tazers, handcuffs, radios, etc. Stockton security is a bunch of people who want to be police officers, and instead get a job where they just act like it, without any of the training. I would love to see the training these individuals receive to carry a gun for their occupation, while wearing a uniform… or what they could possibly need handcuffs or tazers for. This company and all of its employees are a MASSIVE liability, and I can only imagine how much they make police officer’s jobs even more difficult, as the public thinks these security people are police, when that could not be further from the truth. I’m sure half of them have criminal records.

