Family recovery coach and public speaker Maureen Cavanaugh took to the Rutland Intermediate School auditorium Wednesday night to share with community members her journey supporting her daughter through substance abuse disorder and how to love others suffering the same.
Cavanaugh, author of “If You Love Me: A Mother’s Journey Through Her Daughter’s Opioid Addiction,” has spent the last several years of her life as an advocate for families struggling to find resources to assist or support a loved one dealing with addiction.
She is also the founder of Magnolia New Beginnings, a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for those affected by substance-abuse disorder, as well as their families and friends.
“(As families), we’re not making noise because of stigma, because of shame, because we don’t want people to think it was our fault, because we don’t want people to know and a whole host of other reasons,” Cavanaugh said during her presentation. “Family influence is the most commonly cited reason for people who go to treatment. Even if their families are in as much trouble as they are, they’re still the reason people go to treatment. And it’s stigma that makes families quiet.”
The event was sponsored by the Non-Opiate Committee, a subdivision of Project VISION’s Health Committee that focuses on addiction issues and education.
Jaime Bentley, chair of the committee, said the idea for the event came from surveying the committee about what they were seeing in the community.
Director of Turning Point Center of Rutland Tracie Hauck mentioned her recent experience with loved ones of those struggling with addiction and suggested that Cavanaugh, who she knew as one of the family coaches through Recovery Vermont, speak to the community.
“I think families don’t know what resources are out there for them. I don’t think they always understand addiction, the recovery process or the services that are out there for people in recovery,” Hauck said. “I talk to a lot of family members that have people out using, and there’s desperation in their voices — they’re making unhealthy choices about how to protect that person.”
In addition to speaking about her own successes, failures and lessons learned throughout her daughter’s addiction, Cavanaugh spoke to some of the statistics that she said need to be considered, including that roughly $60 million people have a loved one struggling with substance-abuse disorder.
She also spoke about how a Texas Tech University study recently discovered that in the same way addiction sufferers crave substances, their family members crave them — meaning that the same parts of the brain are activated for both groups.
“(We) just need to let folks know they’re not alone. Having someone in your life that you care for dearly have an addiction issue and substance-abuse disorder and wanting to help them is stigmatized so much,” Bentley said. “We need to have some compassion for the families and for the people who are offering in our community. It’s important to remind ourselves it’s OK to reach out to someone.”
She added that she is grateful to the city police department for being supportive of these goals and understanding of the issues, adding that they do a wonderful job connecting community partners for this common goal.
Wednesday night also featured a resource fair where attendees could discover available resources in the community — both for those with substance-abuse disorder and their loved ones.
Cavanaugh encouraged family and friends interested in finding a supportive community to join the Magnolia Addiction Support Facebook page or attend Magnolia New Beginnings’ free support group every other Tuesday. Links can be found on the Facebook page.
“If you know somebody that’s going through this, whether they’re still struggling with it or they’ve lost somebody, be there. Ask them their child’s name. Ask them about their loved one who they’ve lost. Let them tell you stories — the good stories, too. Because your child is your heart walking around outside your body,” Cavanaugh said. “Families need help as much as the person that’s struggling.”
