A propane leak that caught fire in the boiler room of a hotel kept several local fire departments busy Monday night.
Rutland Town Fire Department Chief Christopher Clark said in an interview Tuesday that firefighters were summoned to the Holiday Inn off Route 7 at 9 p.m. after a guest reported a smell of propane. The propane ignited soon after firefighters arrived. Clark said the leak was in the boiler room, which had a sprinkler head inside.
Clark said the gas was shut off and the fire soon extinguished. Damage was confined to the boiler room and a nearby laundry room. About 45 firefighters responded and were clear to leave the scene by 1:15 a.m.
Clark said one wing of the hotel was left closed. A cleaning crew, the gas company, and personnel from the Division of Fire Safety were at the hotel Tuesday morning.
There were no reported injuries.
Fire departments from Proctor, Pittsford, Clarendon, West Rutland, and Rutland City assisted, with response from Regional Ambulance Service.
We were here for this. We were in room 163, right down the hall from the leak. I called and reported the smell to the local fire department because the Holiday Inn maintenance worker and front desk worker would not. There were many of us inquiring as to why the fire department had not been called. The maintenance worker was so incredibly rude and told us it wasn’t necessary to call the fire department, he shut the gas off to an ice maker upstairs...
I don’t even want to think about what would have happened had I not called the fire department. A whole lot of people wouldn’t have woken up this morning. Shame on the Holiday Inn for not taking this seriously with so many lives at risk. The maintenance worker flat out said he knew there was a gas leak but refused to call the fire department. Someone needs to hold them accountable. You know when the holiday inn called the fire department? After I did while my husband was showing the firefighters already on scene where the odor was. An absolutely shame. The entire situation makes me sick to my stomach.
