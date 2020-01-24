WEST RUTLAND — West Rutlanders will see a slight increase in the town budget proposal this Town Meeting Day. The proposed budget is up 3.8% to a little more than $1.6 million for fiscal year 2021.
But West Rutland Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette said it will only amount to a 2-cent increase on the tax rate thanks to a “substantial” increase in the grand list during the past several years. She attributed the growth of the grand list to a reappraisal that corrected undervalued commercial properties and utilities.
The estimated tax increase for homes assessed at $100,000 will be up $28.88 to sit at $740; homes assessed at $150,000 will climb $43.32 to $1,111.16.
Goulette said after several years of efforts to deliver a level-funded budget, rising fixed costs have driven budgets upward. Several areas in particular were major drivers.
Law enforcement costs jumped 19.4% because of an increase in the town’s contract with the sheriff’s department. Late last year, the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department informed towns around the county that it planned to raise rates for patrol contracts by 14% to cover rising salary, retirement and health care costs. For West Rutland, the total cost will be $91,227 in FY 2021.
Health care costs are up 9%. Goulette said it would have been higher, but a switch from Blue Cross Blue Shield to MVP kept costs down.
Highway costs are up 5.5% due largely to the rising cost of salt and a lack of surplus to carryover from last year. The town will spend $20,000 more on salt in FY 2021.
Data processing is a final driver. Goulette said the installation of a fiber optic network and a move to cloud-based servers added $7,500 to the proposed budget.
“Everything keeps getting more expensive,” Goulette said.
Also, the town must cover a 10% match, or $80,000, of an $800,000 sidewalk grant.
Also, the town is on the hook for 15% of the cost of repairs to Dewey Avenue following a road slide during a storm last April. FEMA is committed to covering the other 85%.
In addition to the budget, West Rutland voters will decide the fate of a $737,000 water bond to upgrade and replace water distribution lines. Goulette said she anticipates a grant that would cover 50% of the bond.
