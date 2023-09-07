  • Video provided by Rutland County State's Attorney's Office

FAIR HAVEN — Kenneth Barber allegedly told his girlfriend his demise was “always gonna be suicide by cop, no matter what.”

Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan announced this week it had cleared Fair Haven Police Detective Shawn Hewitt in the June 19 fatal shooting of Barber. The nine-page letter in which Sullivan declined to prosecute Hewitt said the shooting described Barber — a convicted murderer — as drunk, high and picking fights with neighbors when Hewitt intervened and ultimately shot Barber for fear of being dragged by Barber’s car.

