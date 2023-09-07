FAIR HAVEN — Kenneth Barber allegedly told his girlfriend his demise was “always gonna be suicide by cop, no matter what.”
Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan announced this week it had cleared Fair Haven Police Detective Shawn Hewitt in the June 19 fatal shooting of Barber. The nine-page letter in which Sullivan declined to prosecute Hewitt said the shooting described Barber — a convicted murderer — as drunk, high and picking fights with neighbors when Hewitt intervened and ultimately shot Barber for fear of being dragged by Barber’s car.
“Detective Hewitt’s background knowledge of Mr. Barber’s capacity for homicidal violence and extraordinarily dangerous driving both reinforce the peril he faced,” Sullivan wrote. “The deadly force Detective Hewitt used was a justifiable response to the danger he faced. Detective Hewitt fired a single shot and then administered first aid in an attempt to save Mr. Barber’s life.”
Barber, 38, was living on Washington Street in Fair Haven when he got into the altercation that drew in Hewitt. He was on furlough, serving a sentence of 15 years to life for the 2005 murder of Charles Schlosser, of Benson. Barber beat Schlosser to death with a hammer in the course of a robbery. Hewitt, Sullivan noted, was one of the first officers on the scene at the Schlosser’s home.
Freed on furlough in 2018, Barber wound up back in jail in 2021 after leading police on a high-speed chase through Castleton and Fair Haven. Hewitt responded to the scene when Barber finally crashed, according to Sullivan.
Barber was back out after a year and his girlfriend, Nicole Barker, told police he was determined to get himself killed rather than ever go back to jail and that he started carrying a gun for just that purpose. She said he was drinking heavily, typically consuming “an 18 pack (of beer)” and “a whole bottle of Fireball (whiskey)” every day. Earlier in the evening of his fatal encounter with Hewitt, she said, Barber held the gun to his head and pulled the trigger. It clicked, she told police, but did not fire.
Barber had been drinking heavily that day. The toxicology report put his blood-alcohol level at 0.249 — more than three times the state’s legal driving limit — and showed signs of cocaine use on top of other substances. Barker said they had a fight, and she threw him out of the house, only for him to break a window and come back in.
Later, according to records, Barber picked a fight with next-door neighbor Brandon Ellis. Barber threw a pair of garden shears at Ellis and bumped him as he mowed. Barker said Barber had no issue with Ellis but “was just looking for confrontation.”
He found — or created it — lunging at Ellis. Ellis’ family and another neighbor became involved, noticing Barber had a gun and holding him down. Hewitt arrived and tried to assist in restraining and disarming Barber, according to affidavits, but lost his footing.
Barber got loose — without the gun — and ran to his car. Hewitt pursued and said he tried to use his pepper spray on Barber, but the canister did not work.
Audio recorded on Hewitt’s body mic captured the car engine starting, Barber repeatedly saying “back up” as Hewitt shouts “don’t do it,” a gunshot and screaming. Hewitt said he was standing between the open door and the car as Barber reversed the car, and that he feared being stuck under the car or being dragged.
Barber’s apparent last words, amid pained moans, were “I’m dying, baby, I love you.” Hewitt and a nurse who stopped to help can be heard administering first aid and telling Barber “stay with us.”
Hewitt has been on administrative leave since the shooting, which Chief William Humphries said was the only officer-involved shooting in the 30 years he’s been involved with the department. Humphries said Hewitt may return on light duty as the department conducts its own internal review now that the criminal investigation is complete. He said the first time any of the investigative materials were made available to him was on Wednesday.
“I think it was consistent with what we were advised through the investigation — that he acted appropriately,” Humphries said. “It’s unfortunate. Mr. Barber was somebody’s kid, somebody’s friend, somebody’s relative, regardless of the choices that were made. I’m sure it was difficult for everyone.”