A local man was the subject of an enthusiastic letter from the U.S. Attorney of Vermont’s office after successfully completing the federal drug court after admitting to selling heroin for a local drug gang known as the “Jersey Boys.”
Jason A. Brown, whose age and hometown were not provided in the affidavit, was arraigned in June 2017 in federal court on a felony count of distributing heroin.
A complaint written by a special agent with the FBI said members of the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force had reason to believe Brown was selling heroin in the Rutland County area. A drug buy, under surveillance by the task force, was arranged in February 2017 to gain evidence.
The complaint said Vermont State Police troopers arrested Brown on March 28, 2017. Brown told police he was using cocaine and heroin at the time and sold drugs to support his addictions.
By September 2018, the federal court had issued an order to release Brown so he could attend federal drug court.
The process did not always go smoothly according to a sentencing memorandum filed Oct. 29 by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Perella, but Brown “found his bearings and steadfastly reached his destination with honors.”
Perella noted that Brown had attracted the attention of law-enforcement officers while he was a “street-level dealer” with the Jersey Boys.
The memorandum said law-enforcement officers believed the Jersey Boys sold drugs to a Poultney woman who died of an overdose in March 2017, although Brown was not involved in that case.
“Mr. Brown now attracts law enforcement attention with regard to how much his current life bears no resemblance to his former life. Mr. Brown is a recovery success story. He is fully employed, and it is obvious he is a loving, caring father to his son. He has proven to the court that he can be a contributing member of the community rather than a corroding member,” Perella wrote.
Perella said the federal drug court team was proud of Brown and endorsed a sentence that would require no more prison time.
Between his arrest and the final federal court judgment at the end of October, Brown served about 14 months in prison.
Burlington attorney Mark Oettinger, who represented Brown, said in a sentencing memorandum written on Brown’s behalf that leaders of the federal drug court had seen Brown’s potential, encouraged his work, forgave his stumbles and “ultimately had their faith in him validated.”
“Jason’s criminal conduct was unquestionably serious and regrettable. He has fully accepted responsibility and is sincerely remorseful regarding the fact that his choices have exacerbated Vermont’s opiate epidemic and that his actions have adversely affected families in the extended community including his own,” Oettinger wrote.
Since his arrest, Brown has received treatment for his addiction and support from the drug court, Oettinger noted.
Brown has “diverse construction-trade skills” and family members with construction businesses which Oettinger said will allow him to stay employed.
U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford sentenced Brown on Oct. 29 to time served and three years of supervision.
On Wednesday, Brown submitted a motion to the court asking for a modification of the conditions of his release, through a motion filed by Oettinger.
In the motion, Oettinger said Brown told him that there had been discussion of allowing him to go bow-hunting while he was still in drug court. Oettinger added that he had spoken to Perella who supported the modification.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
