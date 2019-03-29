Jack Sawyer has been "adjudicated a Youthful Offender," according to Rutland County State's Attorney Rose Kennedy, and will be sent to a residential treatment facility outside Vermont.
Sawyer was initially charged with attempted murder after describing a plan to carry out a mass shooting at Fair Haven Union High School to Vermont State Police. Those charges were eventually thrown out by the Vermont Supreme Court. Sawyer was then charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and the case was removed to juvenile court.
Kennedy said a limited waiver to the juvenile court's typical confidentiality requirements was provided for the resolution of the case.
This story will be updated.
