The Vermont Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a former Vermont state Senator for procuring an employee of his farm for prostitution.
A jury acquitted Norm McAllister, 55, of Highgate Center, on charges of sexual assault and a second count of prohibited acts but convicted him of arranging to have a woman exchange sexual favors for paying her electric bill.
The decision from the Vermont Supreme Court orders McAllister receive a new trial.
The high court found the trial court committed "reversible error” because it allowed evidence from previous incidents and retroactively instructed the jury to disregard evidence from the trial while the jury was deliberating.
McAllister became a state senator in 2002 and was suspended, because of the accusations of sexual assault, in 2015.
