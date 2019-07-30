WILLISTON — Police estimated 1,000 people gathered in Williston Sunday afternoon to protest the inhumane treatment of immigrants, both at the southern border and in Vermont.
Despite bursts of heavy rain, marchers walked a mile between Vermont Technical College and a data center run by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The data center receives calls and directs ICE officers throughout the country.
The march, which was part of the Never Again Action movement, ended in a rally that blocked Harvest Lane in front of the data center for over an hour. Speakers addressed the crowd representing groups including Migrant Justice and Raíces Resistentes. Three counter-protesters briefly stood to the side of the crowd, but were surrounded by protesters singing and chanting.
After the event ended and most of the crowd dispersed, a small group stayed and engaged in an act of civil disobedience. They first sat in the driveways to the data center and then moved out to block Harvest Lane. Williston Police arrested 20 people and cited them with disorderly conduct.
Organizers said they felt the event went well. Will Lambek, an organizer at Migrant Justice, said it was heartening to see so many people turn out despite the rain.
“The rally went phenomenally,” he said. “We felt very good about seeing this level of support from folks in Vermont.”
The march was primarily organized by Migrant Justice, Peace & Justice Center in Burlington, Rights & Democracy VT and Women’s March Vermont, along with 58 other co-sponsors and many volunteers. Lead organizers hoped the event drew attention to the mistreatment of undocumented immigrants, raised awareness about the role Vermont plays in the national immigration system and to put immigrant detention into a wider political context.
“The overall goal is to build a movement of resistance against systemic racism, including the policies of our immigration and border protection systems,” said Rachel Siegel, the executive director of the Peace & Justice Center.
Laura Mistretta added that it was important to contextualize ICE as being part of a system of mass incarceration in the United States.
“If you’re going to call out one unjust prison system, you can’t leave out the others,” said Mistretta, who is on the leadership committee of Rights & Democracy Vermont. “This is not a one-time problem that Trump created, this is a long-term problem of a system that does not value brown and black bodies.”
Kristen Vrancken, a volunteer with Women’s March Vermont, explained that the ICE Data Center in Williston acts as a nerve center for nationwide ICE activity.
“Those calls that you hear about, with people calling to report suspicious activity of people shopping or whatever it may be, that’s where those calls are coming through,” she said.
Said Mistretta, “If more Vermonters knew that that’s the kind of job creation that our congressional delegation is supporting, they would want to see a different kind of job creation in the state that isn’t supporting ICE and the practices they employ to detain children, separate families, and further traumatize people who are escaping violence and extreme poverty.”
Sunday’s action was born out of a series of meetings in Burlington called Community Voices for Immigrants Rights. Seventy-five people attended a July 22 meeting to help plan the march and make a list of demands. These included closing the detention camps at the southern border, ending family separation and ending collaboration between local law enforcement and federal deportation officials.
Protesters also called for the release of three migrant workers detained in Newport earlier this month: Ismael Mendez-Lopez, Mario Diaz-Aguilar, and Ubertoni Aguilar-Montero.
The march was also inspired by Never Again Action, a movement started by young Jewish activists to highlight what they see as similarities between the current immigration system and policies instituted in Nazi Germany.
Elisa Walker, of Burlington, helped organize the Williston protest, said that her experience as a young Jewish woman drove her to action.
“Like a lot of people I’m feeling disgusted and appalled with what’s happening at our Southern border, and as a Jew I was really drawn to the mission of Never Again because we are taught to never let anything like the Holocaust happen again,” she said.
Several synagogues co-sponsored the event, including the Beth Jacob synagogue in Montpelier.
Congregants joined in the march, holding a sign that said, “No Human Being is Illegal.”
“For a lot of Jews, this rings familiar bells of their own personal history and they’re own personal ancestry,” said Darryl Bloom, a member of the Beth Jacob Social Action Committee. “There’s a lot of passion around immigration because many of us know the reason we’re here is because our parents grandparents or great-grandparents were immigrants who fled for their lives.”
Many emphasized that although focus often falls on Southern border states, Vermont is not insulated from national immigration policy. Marita Canedo, who spoke at the rally on behalf of Migrant Justice, said she fears the situation will only worsen.
“I want to tell you that what’s happening at the Southern border is coming here,” Canedo said. “We cannot ignore all of the things that are happening.”
Canedo and other speakers called on participants to stay involved, announcing an upcoming Community Voices meeting on Aug. 5.
“The crisis continues and it’s not just on the border it’s happening in Vermont to our neighbors,” Lambek said. “We need to take action to stand in solidarity with those who are affected by these cruel and inhumane policies.”
Organizers from Migrant Justice invited protestors to join them 20 miles away in South Hero immediately after the event to warn drivers about a checkpoint that Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) had set up on the causeway.
Said Vrancken, “It’s going to take all of us. We’re not billionaires so we need people power. It’s the people power that’s really going to make the change.”
