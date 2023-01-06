Matthew Prouty is taking his old job back.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen announced this week that Prouty will once again fill the position he retired from in 2021, serving as executive director of Project Vision, handling the department's public outreach and holding the rank of commander.
"It'll be essentially the same," Kilcullen said. "We typically have three commanders — one ran patrol, one ran BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation), and professional standards and one was the outreach commander."
Kilcullen said the just-retired Cmdr. Greg Sheldon, who took the Project Vision post upon Prouty's retirement, had been doubling as patrol commander, but Kilcullen said he intends to fill that post separately within the first half of the year.
"We'll be looking for the best candidate to fill that position, whether that be internally or outside the department," he said.
Prouty had not been away for long before he started to ease his way back into the department. Last year, he was hired for a newly created position responding to noncriminal complaints. Mayor David Allaire said he added the position because such complaints made up a sizeable portion of calls to the chronically understaffed police department.
Returning to his old post means once again becoming a sworn officer and leaving the civilian position. Kilcullen said that job will be advertised. A second such position has been added in the proposed budget going before voters in March.
Prouty, who could not be reached for comment Friday, served 22 years in the department before his retirement. He was deployed overseas with the Vermont National Guard shortly after he retired and took the civilian job with the department shortly after returning to the community.
Sheldon retired at the same time as Project Vision Chair Mark Stockton. Kilcullen said the steering committee is exploring how Stockton's successor will be chosen.
