Main Street Park loomed large over the discussion about where to spend the city’s ARPA money Wednesday.
About 35 people attended the forum called by Mayor David Allaire at the Rutland Recreation Community Center focused on how to use the $4.4 million in COVID stimulus — Allaire said the first installment of $789,000 arrived over the weekend. Work at Main Street Park, where the city recently learned it needs to replace the gazebo, was the single most frequently mentioned project, though far from the only one.
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters — the only department head who took Allaire up on an invitation to address the audience — said it was one of her main needs. She said they did not just need to replace the gazebo, but hoped to add bathrooms and electricity to the park in keeping with the findings of a recent survey of city residents. She said Meadow Street Playground also has the latter two needs and she hopes to get work done there soon as well.
Grant Adams called Main Street Park the city’s most visible park and said the gazebo was central to it.
“This money is best spent rebuilding our community and revitalizing Main Street Park,” he said.
Tom Russo seconded Adams but also proposed air-conditioning — possibly in the form of heat pumps — in the exercise rooms at the rec center.
Brad Morgan said he had been playing at concerts in the gazebo since 1969 and said he would like to see it moved closer to the corner of the park, where more people could see performers and sound systems could be aimed in one direction — or replaced with a small structure in the current location while the city built a more modern performance space in the corner.
Amber Goss said she spends a lot of time in city parks with her 2½-year-old and encounters a lot of broken playground equipment, particularly in Justin Thomas Memorial Playground. She said she’d like to see that repaired and possibly a new play structure designed for a wider age range.
Kathleen Krevetski proposed building a “large outdoor public performing arts venue” somewhere away from the noise of Route 7.
Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D-Rutland County, suggested using the money to deal with blighted properties by buying them, cleaning them up and selling them to people who will build on them. More specifically, she proposed buying a particular house behind Mount St. Joseph Academy and turning it into a greenspace where the Vermont Farmers Food Center could teach gardening to local students.
Former mayor and Public Works commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said the city should look for projects for which there were not readily available state or federal grants. He then made a pitch for replacing the Spruce Street garage, admitting it was likely to be the least popular proposal of the evening. He said during his tenure it always wound up prioritized behind other projects.
“It’s horrible,” he said. “The reason it’s horrible is because there really isn’t any funding source other than going to the voters and asking for a bond.”
Nick Santoro said he would like the city to buy the balance of the College of St. Joseph campus, which is currently under plans for redevelopment as a senior living facility.
“This is the last sanctified, maybe the only sanctified land in Rutland City,” he said. “The grounds here are very sacred. This land deserves to be for the people of Rutland, not owned by some outside corporation.”
Library Director Randal Smathers recommended repairs to the city-owned building where the library resides as well as numerous other city buildings.
“Old buildings need more repairs than new buildings and most of the city buildings in Rutland are old,” he said.
A handful of other people recommended a focus on downtown.
“We don’t need vitamins in the town,” Liz DeMarco Weimann said. “We need painkillers. ... We have empty downtown spaces. There is no reason, no excuse, why the Three Tomatoes space is still vacant.”
Joe Kraus said the city has a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and urged city leadership to do “something big” that would transform downtown.
“I don’t have a plan for what that would look like,” he said. “I’m not a visionary, but there are a lot of smart people in this room.”
