After almost a half a century as a public health nurse, Joanne Calvi will retire today from her nursing position with the Vermont Department of Health.
Calvi, 70, grew up in the Fair Haven and Castleton area. She has been with the health department for 38 years.
Calvi admitted to feeling “ambivalent” about retirement.
“People have said, ‘You’ll know when it’s time.’ I really haven’t felt like that. … I would have liked to have worked a little bit longer to see COVID declared over,” she said.
However, Calvi said she was concerned about possible changes to state pensions and decided to move forward with the process.
“I just thought, ‘Well, it’s a good time,’” she said.
In the near future, Calvi will visit her grandchild in Utah, but said she doesn’t plan to leave Vermont where her other two children live.
After graduating from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1973, Calvi decided to pursue her longtime interest in public health.
However, she said she was expected to stay at least two years because of the training involved.
“Oh, I just had to think about that so much. I remember (thinking) two years felt like forever and it’s like, ‘Can I make a commitment for two years?’ Here I am 48 years later,” she said.
In her time, Calvi has been a public health nurse and supervisor as well as a district director.
“Alison Reagan, director of local health, who oversees the 12 health district offices in Vermont, said Calvi had a “tremendous impact on where public health was when she started her career and where it is now.”
“Joanne’s passion and desire to be in public health is what I’ll miss most,” she said.
Reagan added that Calvi has been a “steady presence” for patients seeking health care for almost 50 years in Rutland County.
Calvi said what makes a “public health nurse” a specialty can be hard to describe.
She said the core elements of public health, in her opinion, include maternal-child health, epidemiology, immunization, environmental health and emergency planning.
In her early days in the field, Calvi said public health nurses did a lot of home visits, school nursing and staffed clinics especially for children.
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) started a year after Calvi joined the health department. She described it as one of the “major programs” and a pioneer nutrition program that supported breastfeeding.
“To me, (public nursing) is working with families and people where they live, where they work and where they go to school, in their own environment,” she said.
Calvi said some of the changes she’s noticed through the decades is an increase in health care coverage.
Some families used to get care through “well baby” clinics, which she said started during World War II, but were still a feature in Rutland when she was early in her career.
Health care providers volunteered at the clinics and Calvi said no one was turned away for financial reasons, but it could still be hard to convince Vermonters to get health care if the patients didn’t think they had the means.
Calvi said she also remembers spending years talking to students at schools and colleges during the HIV/AIDS epidemic. She also noted some organizations many residents take for granted like Rutland Mental Health and the Visiting Nurses Association, were new during her life, if not during her career.
Calvi said some of the rewarding aspects of her career have been taking part in something like a clinic and encountering families for whom she had provided care and services for three generations.
A day from retirement, Calvi said she will miss working to create more equitable access to health care for all. Being a child of the 1960s, she was exposed to President Lyndon Johnson’s work on ending poverty. She said she regrets that wasn’t accomplished as much as she hoped as a young nurse.
“It should be the same for everyone. Everybody, when they’re born, even before they’re born, should have the same opportunities to reach their potential,” she said.
Calvi said she likes working and might continue in some capacity although she said she’s still thinking it over.
“Other than that, I really have no plans other than maintaining health and wellness, emotional and physical, and spending more time with people that I care about and being outdoors more,” she said.
