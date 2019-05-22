PITTSFORD — There will be two public hearings for a proposed ordinance that would require organizers of large events to get a permit.
After some discussion at its May 15 meeting, the Select Board voted unanimously to hold the hearings on June 19 and July 17. These would be during regularly scheduled board meetings, which begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.
A few months ago, Pittsford Police Chief Mike Warfle asked the board to consider creating a permit system for large events so the department and other emergency first responders would know such a gathering was happening, and wouldn’t learn of it at the last minute. He said this has happened in the past with large gatherings.
Several board members have repeatedly stated the permit would only serve to notify police and emergency services. It’s not intended to discourage large gatherings, they say.
“I think this is something people in town don’t understand, because I’ve been asked some questions,” said Selectman David Mills. “People think it pertains to everything, and it doesn’t. It’s just commercial gatherings where someone is paying, or somebody is providing something to go to this event, and of a certain size, 150 people.”
He clarified that the permit would not pertain to things like anniversaries, family reunions, and the like. Mills said he would like to see a fee attached to the permit to cover the cost of processing it.
Town Manager John Haverstock said he based the draft ordinance on one Randolph created several decades ago and updated it some. He’s also made tweaks based on feedback given by board members in past meetings. T
he proposed fee, and the 150 person limit that would trigger a need for the permit, are arbitrary and can be changed depending on what the board and the public want.
“I’m not wedded to any of this; I’m just the person who drafted it,” Haverstock said.
Selectwoman Alicia Malay said there might be concerns about people having to estimate crowd size. They might get a permit when one wasn’t needed, and likewise might hold an event that exceeds their expectations. She hopes in those cases the town won’t be heavy handed.
Board Chairman Thomas Hooker said the board will listen to people at the public hearings and if there’s heavy opposition to the permit proposal, the board can simply drop the matter.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
