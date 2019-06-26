BRANDON — Now that it’s legal to grow hemp, the public has the chance to weigh in on what the rules should be, starting Thursday in Brandon.
The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets will host a public hearing between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Brandon town offices.
Hemp and marijuana are two varieties of the same species, and for a time were regulated the same, making hemp largely illegal to cultivate. The 2018 Farm Bill changed the legal status of hemp, and it can now be cultivated, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
That means the public gets to weigh in on how the new law is put in place.
“There’s been an end to prohibition for industrial hemp, which is related to a crop that doesn’t have a delta-9 THC concentration greater than 0.3 percent,” said Stephanie Smith, chief policy enforcement officer for the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, in a Wednesday interview. “It’s been deregistered from the control substances list.”
THC is the chemical mostly found in marijuana that creates the “high” effect when imbibed.
“People who live in states that have pilot programs approved by the USDA can cultivate hemp. They’re registered with whatever department or state agency is hosting that program, and they can cultivate it,” said Smith. “It’s a new crop.”
So far, comments on Vermont’s proposed rules have revolved around definitions of terms.
“Definitions are generally the most important part, in my opinion, of any rule, because everything else is based on definitions,” said Smith. “People are interested in getting it right, the public and the agency has an interest in getting it right, and that’s where most of the attention, at this point at least, is centered round.”
The public comment period ends July 5, Smith said
“We’re in the public input phase of the administrative rules process,” she said. “After that, the agency considers all the comments that they’ve received and does a response summary concerning those comments, then makes any necessary changes. The final rule then gets sent to the secretary of state’s Office and the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules for the final step.”
As of May 29, 570 people had registered to cultivate hemp in Vermont. There have been 168 people registered as hemp processors. About a third are the same people, Smith said.
The highest concentrations of registrants are in the Rutland-Addison County area and the Northeast Kingdom, which is why the public hearings are set in Brandon and Newport, Smith said.
She said there’ve been no studies done by her department on what impact growing hemp will have on the state’s economy, though it’s expected there will be some. Smith said now that growing hemp is an option for farmers, fields that were once left fallow may be used again.
The current draft for the new rules can be found online here: bit.ly/0627HempRules
The web page where public comments can be submitted can be found here: bit.ly/0627Rulemaking
Brandon’s town office is at 1 Conant Square. There will be another hearing Friday in Newport, same hours, at the Emory Hebard Office Building, 100 Main St., Newport.
