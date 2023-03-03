Smathers RFL
Buy Now

Rutland Free Library Director Randal Smathers shows off the various formats of a book recently purchased by the library. One set of this book in its different modalities cost the library roughly $300, according to Smathers. Despite expecting to receive level funding or small increases to their budgets this Town Meeting Day, many library directors across the state have said they will still just barely be getting by.

 Sophia Buckley-Clement / staff photo

Public libraries across Vermont are primarily expecting to receive level funding or small increases to their budgets this Town Meeting Day; however, many library directors have said they will still just barely be getting by.

“This (funding) is problematic due to the rising cost of almost everything — from personnel expenses to digital content. Grants are helpful, but we really need structural, economic support. We can’t continue to do more with less,” Vermont Library Association President Kelly McCagg wrote in a text message.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.