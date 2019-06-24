PITTSFORD — A proposed ordinance governing “large events” did not get a warm reception at its first public hearing Wednesday.
For the past few months, the Select Board has been discussing and drafting an ordinance that would require a permit for large gatherings. Board members in favor of it have said its only purpose is to notify the town of large gatherings where a large police or emergency response might be needed.
“In response to the police chief’s suggestion that the town consider a public events ordinance, there’s been some discussion and a draft ordinance has been generated based upon an ordinance that’s in place in the town of Randolph,” said Town Manager John Haverstock at the meeting Wednesday. “Since that time we’ve received some additional input from Vermont League of Cities and Towns which has not made its way into the draft ordinance as of yet, but it’s food for thought for the Select Board as to whether there should be any changes in the current draft that’s out there.”
The current draft requires a permit for gatherings of more than 150 people where admission is charged. Members of the public, approximately half a dozen who attended the hearing, wondered if it would apply to events like weddings, family parties or anniversaries. Board members clarified it only applies to commercial events, not church services and the like.
“There have been occasions where there have been large events in town that we learned about, maybe accidentally, just a couple of days before, which would have involved the police and rescue folks, maybe fire folks, being at the ready to deal with any problems that developed,” said Haverstock. “The idea was, if possible, it would be good if we knew these events were going to take place. Big events that would possibly require town services in advance so that we can be better prepared for that.”
He said Pittsford Police Chief Michael Warfle had told the board there was one such event a year or two ago that he didn’t know about until the day before.
Members of the public said the proposed $50 fee for the large gathering permits was too restrictive. They feared it would apply to events like church suppers and tag sales, and didn’t see much difference between a commercial 150-person gathering and a non-commercial one.
Haverstock noted that the 150-person number, and the attached fee, are arbitrary and can be changed.
Selectman David Mills said he was glad people came to the hearing to express their views, as many of the things brought up hadn’t been considered by the board.
Other audience members suggested having a calendar on the town’s website that people could post events to that the police could check.
Selectman Joe Gagnon, who’s been against the ordinance, said with modern communication technology, if there were ever an issue at an event, police, fire and rescue could be summoned quite quickly.
“I’m against this, I want you all to understand. I may be the only one on this board against it. If that’s the way it is, so be it, but we haven’t had any trouble that I’m aware of,” he said. “Until we have an event where it calls for regulations to be implemented, I’ll be for it, but that hasn’t happened.”
Passing the ordinance requires two public hearings. The next is scheduled during the board’s regular meeting on July 17. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.
