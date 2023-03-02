While the cost will be $1.2 million more than expected, the Rutland Town Select Board reiterated its support for a new public safety building on McKinley Avenue.
The board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to continue with the plan to build the new police and fire station, to accept VMS Construction as the low bidder at $5,462,000, and to go back to voters for approval on added expenses.
The only “no” vote was from Selectman Kurt Hathaway, who said he has issues with the site.
The vote, and public discussion leading up to it, was preceded by an executive session with the board, Fire Department Chief Chris Clark and Police Chief Ed Dumas.
While voters have approved a $4.1 million project, it was in February that the board opened construction bids for the new building and saw that it’s going to cost more than that. The other bidders besides VMS Construction were Breadloaf Corporation at $5,525,000; Naylor and Breen Builders with $5,776,222; and Russell Construction Services for $5,734,000.
“We went out to bid and learned that the economy is in a lot worse shape than we thought because the lowest bid has come in around $575 a square foot,” said John Paul Faignant, who the board named clerk-of-the-works for the project. “And so we’re approximately $1.2 million short of what the voters had authorized for project, however we do have the comfort of knowing that the sharpest pencils were applied to get this number and we have some good information that we will be able to have some incremental savings, some cost engineering savings, in the $1.2 million deficit.”
It’s believed that through grants and cost cutting that the $1.2 million gap can be shrunk, but in any event, voters will have to weigh in on it again.
The higher-than-expected cost of the project isn’t unique to the town or to the project; it is something people are experiencing all over, said Faignant.
“I’m requesting that the board approve this project and recommend to the voters that they allow us to bond for any supplemental funding that we may need in order to make this project go,” he said. “The time is now, the project will never be any cheaper, we avoid land acquisition costs and, more importantly, we provide our first responders with a decent facility they can operate from instead of a shoe box.”
The building would be a combined police and fire station. Dumas said that the police department runs out of the Town Office, and there simply isn’t enough room for it. He’s been doing his office work at home, and town police have to rely on Rutland City or state police facilities whenever they need to hold someone while they complete paperwork.
Selectman Joe Denardo said that between small changes to the project, grants and other sources of town revenue, the gap might be about $300,000.
Denardo has been involved with the fire department in one capacity or another for more than 40 years. He said the site, while it has drawbacks, is a good one for the new building.
“I guess this is where I roll in and be the bad guy,” said Hathaway. “I’m not opposed to a fire and a police station. We need them. We really need a police station, for sure, 100%. Our fire station needs upgrading; we all know that the writing is on the wall. I can’t get over putting a Cadillac building on a Chevrolet site, and I just cannot get past it, I can’t.”
Hathaway’s concerns over safety, he said, stem from a narrow bridge on McKinley Avenue where he’s seen some dangerous situations with fire trucks, and there being no traffic light where McKinley Avenue meets Route 7.
Hathaway used to be in the town fire department. He’s currently a captain with the Clarendon Fire Department.
He mentioned that the project was contemplating bullet-proof walls, which have been cut to save money, but the fact they were being thought of at all raises a safety concern. He said that if someone were to target town police with a firearm, that fire equipment and firefighters would be in the way.
He said he’s also concerned the site isn’t big enough for future needs.
Selectwoman Sharon Russell said the town can petition the state for a traffic light where McKinley Avenue meets Route 7. She said she appreciates Hathaway’s opinion but puts more stock in what the police and fire chiefs are saying.
Select Board Chairman Don Chioffi said this is the last large piece of infrastructure the town will need. He said he believes the added expenses can be covered by the town with the help of its 1% option tax. A special meeting will need to be held and the town will have to vote.
“If and when we hold a special meeting for this, that we mail ballots so that every voting citizen in the town of Rutland has an opportunity to weigh in with their approval or disapproval for this project, because something as valuable as this to a town should have as much support as it can get and the decision should be made by the largest number of people,” Chioffi said. “That’s what a good democracy is, and we know we get good responses. We found that out during COVID when we did the mailed ballots then.”
Hathaway took issue with this.
“Don, you’re the biggest anti-mailing ballot guy I know,” he said.
“Well, I was for COVID, yes. I didn’t think it would be …”
Hathaway interrupted, saying, “I think there’s a big concern if we’re going to send out ballots to everybody, if we aren’t going to continue to follow that practice on every March election. It sets a precedent if we’re going to just send out special election ballots, but we aren’t going to send out Town Meeting Day ballots.”
Denardo said the ballot issue could be sorted out later.
