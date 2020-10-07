The public had a chance to weigh on both sides of a contentious debate over the fate of the Rutland City Public Schools’ mascot.
The Rutland City Board of School Commissioners Committee of the Whole, which is composed of the entire board, held a public forum on Tuesday seeking input on whether to change the Raider nickname and arrowhead imagery.
In recent months, an organized group of Rutland High School alumni have been encouraging the School Board to consider retiring the mascot, arguing that it reinforces racist stereotypes of Indigenous people.
The group has asked the district to enact several other changes as well, including instating land acknowledgements at all public meetings and events; developing an equity action plan that includes native and antiracist curricula; and re-evaluating the use of school resource officers in the district, citing research that shows SROs disproportionately discipline students of color.
Tuesday’s forum focused on the mascot issue, with 28 people, including city residents and nonresidents, speaking on both sides of the issue. Those wishing to speak had to register prior to the meeting. Each speaker was allotted 2 minutes. Only seven individuals spoke in defense of the current mascot; the rest were in favor of changing it.
The forum opened with School Board Commissioner and Clerk Joanne Pencak reading a statement released in August by the Vermont Principals’ Association condemning the use of mascots that “perpetuate divisive stereotypes and contribute to the ongoing marginalization, erasure and harm to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) communities.”
“School mascots are often powerful symbols within a community. We believe that mascots and all school symbols should support feelings of belonging and inclusivity for students and the wider community,” it reads. “Any mascot, nickname, symbol or logo that has marginalizing, racist or exclusionary elements should be replaced to demonstrate what it means to be an inclusive, welcoming and strong community.”
Board Chairwoman Alison Notte then recited the School Board’s established goals to “promote a district climate that open communication and collaborative decision making, and support and monitor district efforts to promote continuous learning and growth for students and staff.”
Notte asked members of the public to consider both statements as they entered into the discussion.
City resident and RHS alumna Amanda Pagano spoke in defense of the Raider name.
Pagano claimed she was the originator of an online petition to save the name, which has accumulated more than 2,000 signatures.
“I feel this volume of voices need and deserve to be heard,” she said.
Pagano went on to read from a statement written by her daughter, a member of the RHS class of 2015, which described the pride she felt wearing the Raider name on her uniform during athletic competitions.
“We are a community born in tradition — the quintessential small town ‘Friday Night Lights’ kind of place,” Pagano said. “Let’s stand up for what we cherish and hold on to the comfort and stability of that hometown feeling during this very uncertain time.”
Samantha Tuepker, a 2010 RHS graduate who lives in Essex, said she was not troubled by the mascot as a student, but her opinion has changed since then.
“Rutland High School has an enormous responsibility and opportunity to support young folks and acknowledging and addressing unjust systems. This starts by listening to voices who have historically been silenced,” she said, adding that the people who signed the petition have been heard throughout history. “It’s time to listen to everyone, not just white people. If you’re sitting here today thinking that this mascot honors Indigenous people, then you simply have not listened.”
City resident Tricia O’Connor said the issue prompted her to investigate whether the sentiments presented by the group working to change the mascot were “representative of others within the Native American culture.”
O’Connor reached out to a Native American woman with ties to the Rutland area who told O’Connor she considered the use of the arrowhead “a source of power, strength and energy.”
The woman, according to O’Connor, said she did not find the caricatures of a chief used in past RHS yearbooks insulting; rather, she considered them “a symbol of strength and bravery.”
“This positive example highlights the importance for further discussion within the community as individual perceptions are just that: individual,” O’Connor said.
Jacob Pluta, a 2006 alumnus and Killington resident, who has previously assistant coached the RHS snowboard team, supported changing the name.
“I just want us to be able to continue to celebrate and honor the generations of athletes who have worn the Rutland colors with pride, but recognize that the name change is something to look forward to for generations to come,” he said.
Pluta then read a statement from Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuck-Abenaki Nation, which reads, “We do not support Native mascots outside of Indigenous schools. Regardless of the intention behind the mascots, it is simply not appropriate for Europeans to characterize our people and continue to use our culture for their own purposes.”
Rutland resident Craig Hahn said he isn’t necessarily opposed to retiring the arrowhead, but supports keeping the Raider nickname. He went on to cite a number of “raiders” from throughout American history, including corporate raiders, tomb raiders, the Las Vegas Raiders, Edson’s Raiders, Carlson’s Raiders and Doolittle’s Raiders.
According to Hahn, a paper petition reportedly with 700 signatures is being circulated in the city.
Jonathan Bassett, an RHS alumnus and former varsity football captain who lives in Ossining, New York, explained that while he was proud to be a Raider, “the real pride was being from Rutland.”
He continued that BIPOC students in Vermont often feel isolated as a minority within their communities.
“As adults, when children are crying out for help our response can never be, ‘Get over it.’ We need to do better.”
Rachel Black, an alumna from the Class of 2009, described her experience being a person of color in a predominantly white school.
“I faced microaggressions every day, whether people spoke to me in made-up Asian languages, held their eyes up or down, asked me if I was adopted or commented on how exotic I looked,” she said, adding that she has heard similar stories from other students of color.
“Rutland, as a whole, is not a diverse community, but we have the responsibility to raise our students with an understanding of the world and life outside of RHS,” she said. “Changing the racist Rutland mascot is one way to do this.”
Thomas DePoy, a member of the Rutland City Board of Aldermen, has been a vocal opponent of changing the mascot. Speaking toward the end of the forum, he claimed it was not representative of the community as a whole.
DePoy said he has spoken to “many” people who want to not only keep the current mascot, but also return both the word “red” and the native chief caricature.
“In listening to tonight’s forum, I couldn’t be more convinced that the skids are greased and the vocal minority is incredibly organized,” he said. “I do not believe now, as I didn’t believe when I made the motion to put this issue on the ballot, that this forum would be accurately representative of the people of Raider nation. This is not a racist community. The Raider name is not racist, and RHS will remain the Raiders. I believe those activist teachers who continue to attempt to divide this community need to be stopped now.”
During a Board of Aldermen meeting last month, DePoy called for a non-binding, city-wide vote on the mascot in March. A motion to send the matter to the General Committee for further discussion passed 7-3.
At the time, Alderwoman and General Committee Chairwoman Melinda Humphrey said she did not intend to schedule a meeting on the vote until she was compelled to do so. Meetings can be compelled by a two-thirds vote of the board or by the board president.
In an electronic message Wednesday, Humphrey wrote that her position remains unchanged.
“My understanding is precedent has been set by Vermont Supreme Court that this responsibility lies with the School Board,” she wrote. “I didn’t run for an elected seat on the School Board, I was elected for the BOA.”
In 2018, the debate to retire South Burlington School District’s Rebels mascot because of its racist connotations went all the way to the Vermont Supreme Court after the district decided not to put the matter to a district-wide vote. The court ruled in favor of the district.
Humphrey also pushed back on DePoy’s claim that racism does not exist in the Rutland community, citing Black’s personal account.
“If Tom did not hear that, I have been in Aldermen chambers (and while I can’t guarantee he was present), when community members have shared experiences of inequities and bias with us,” she stated. “As elected leaders in our community, it is necessary to first believe the lived experiences of our neighbors when they are shared with us. To completely discount someone’s experience as it was told to you is mind blowing to me.”
Speaking Wednesday, Notte said she was pleased with the forum, noting that everyone who registered to speak got a chance to do so.
However, she did address efforts to discredit nonresident alumni who were allowed to speak.
“I think it’s important to (many) that those ties still exist. We want Rutland to be a welcoming place, and we want people to want to come back to Rutland,” she said.
According to Notte, the board will hold its own discussion about the mascot change at its next regular meeting scheduled for Oct. 13.
Notte called DePoy’s assertion that the effort to change the mascot is being driven by a “vocal minority” a “misstatement.”
“We have certainly heard from more people in support of changing it than we have in terms of keeping it the name,” she said. “I believe the people that want to keep it the same are much more vocal on social media, but they have not really come out in public.”
Notte maintained that the matter is within the School Board’s purview and should not be decided by a referendum, citing the Vermont Supreme Court ruling in South Burlington.
“I think tactics like that are just trying to create the division by saying there’s a division,” she said.
She also rejected DePoy’s comments on the nonexistence of racism in Rutland, calling them “shortsighted.”
“I don’t think that there is a single place where humans inhabit that some form of racism does not exist,” she said.
